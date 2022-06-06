How Kelly Clarkson Is Preparing to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres’ Daytime TV Slot

With The Ellen DeGeneres Show canceled after 19 years, Kelly Clarkson has the honor of taking over the series’ coveted timeslot. And she has big plans for the switch.

DeGeneres said her final goodbye on May 26th. And when she did, she left her 4 pm daytime TV slot wide open for Clarkson to move in and gain a wider audience.

Now that she’s making the move, Clarkson is also imagining ways to reface her talk show. And she’s thinking that she’d like to make the style a little more Ellen-esque.

“Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent, and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds,” Tracie Wilson, the executive vice president of NBCUniversal Syndication shared.

“We’re working on some big plans for season three,” she continued, “and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is new to the daytime talk show world. The singer only debuted her project in 2019. But from the start, ratings have been through the roof.

In fact, by December 2020, Clarkson’s ratings matched DeGeneres’. And by January of the following year, Clarkson outranked DeGeneres, which is how she earned her new 4 pm spot.

But despite outshining Ellen DeGeneres. Clarkson humbly believes that she could never follow in the Emmy winner’s footsteps.

“No one can take over for Ellen,” she told the New York Times. ” It’s an iconic show…I’m never going to be Whitney Houston—I’m never going to be Cyndi Lauper, Reba or Trisha, or Mariah. I’m going to be me. I think that’s fine. There’s room for everyone at the table.”

Kelly Clarkson to Turn ‘Kellyoke’ Into a Six-Song EP

However, Kelly Clarkson is going to forge her own way into talk show history. And she’s already sharing one way she’s furthering her show’s visibility.

Recently, Clarkson announced that she will be expanding on her “Kellyoke” segments. In them, she covers songs by fellow singers. But currently, she only opens each episode with a song and then moves on.

In the near future, however, Clarkson will be turning some of those covers into an EP. Songs will include Linda Ronstadt’s Blue Bayou, The Weeknd’s Call Out My Name, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, Whitney Houston’s Queen of the Night, Shaed’s Trampoline, and Radiohead’s Fake Plastic Trees.

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode,” Clarkson said in a press release. “Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!”