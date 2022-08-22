‘Ink Master’s Season 14 Cast Revealed

It was recently revealed that “Ink Master” would have a new host. The cast for season 14 has been revealed.

The reality show has been on-air for 13 seasons, with season 14 approaching soon. The new season is 10 episodes long, and includes new host Joel Madden. Madden is the lead singer in pop-punk band Good Charlotte.

The former host, Dave Navarro, isn’t gone for good. He is still in the season, this time as the “Master of Chaos.”

The new judges are Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win Ink Master (in Season 8). Also, Nikko Hurtado, one of the world’s best color realism artists, and Ami James, “a well-known Japanese tattoo specialist and entrepreneur with almost 30 years of experience,” according to TV Line.

Additionally, the prize this year is the largest yet in the series — $250 thousand.

The show’s description reads: “Ten of the best tattoo artists on the planet battle it out in head-to-head challenges, judged by renowned tattoo artists and enthusiasts. The artists’ skills will be tested in order for one of them to be crowned Ink Master.”

Each season presents new challenges to the artists, with different twists each year.

The season 14 description reads: “The legends will need to prove they possess the high level skills that sets an Ink Master apart: composition, precision, color theory, finesse, stamina and endurance. With stakes higher than they’ve ever been, a single misstep could send them home and, in the end, only one artist will walk away with the title.”

“Ink Master” Season 14 Includes Fan-Favorite Artists

Season 14 also provides some familiar faces. TV Line reports that this season features “legendary fan-favorite artists’ from previous Ink Master installments, facing off in ‘some of the biggest, most exciting and epic challenges seen in the history of the competition.'”

Fans are excited for the next season to premiere. One fan tweeted about the relationship between the artists. They wrote: “I love Ink Master because it tries so hard to convince you the artists have giant egos and want to kill each other but if you look in the background of any shot you can see them fist bumping and beaming and you can tell they’re all best friends.”

Paramount+, which is home to the show, tweeted the announcement with the release date today. They said: “The EPIC return of @InkMaster is finally here, bringing you a new host, new panel of judges and a legendary all-star cast, who will compete for the biggest cash prize in Ink Master history! Ink Master premieres September 7, exclusively on #ParamountPlus.”

The tweet also features a clip that serves as the official trailer.