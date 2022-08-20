‘Jackass’ Star Johnny Knoxville Is a ‘Psycho Stalker,’ According to WWE Star

Months into their rivalry, WWE superstar Sami Zayn is now calling out Jackass castmate Johnny Knoxville for being a “psycho stalker.”

While Zayn gushed about his experience at the Restaurant Ile Flottante, Johnny Knoxville decided to make some low-blow comments about the WWE wrestler. “‘Something of a foodie’, you’re something of a s— waffle.” Knoxville declared.

Not letting Johnny Knoxville get the last word, Zayn chimed in and wrote, “I can’t even talk about enjoying a nice meal without this psycho stalker harassing me.”

The whole situation between Johnny Knoxville and the WWE wrestler began during Knoxville’s wrestling debut at the 2022 Royal Rumble. During his not-so-stellar time in the ring, Knoxville got pummeled by various wrestlers, this includes AJ Styles and Montez. However, Sami Zayn delivered the final blow to get Knoxville eliminated from the event with a boot to the face.

Johnny Knoxville spoke about his match with confidence. “It took four ‘superstars’ FOUR ‘superstars’ working in tandem to take me out,” he declared. “And anyone who viewed the fight saw me pound that low down and dirty Sami Zayn into submission.

The Jackass star also stated that having Zayn (aka bozo) eliminate him from the event was infuriating at best. “But I will exact my revenge that I promise you. Sami Zayn will feel my wrath. And I WILL be a champion one day.”

Months after the embarrassing match, Johnny Knoxville and Zayn got into the ring together on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 where the Jackass star actually beat the superstar.

Johnny Knoxville Says Sami Zayn is ‘Not Too Bright’ and ‘Just Doesn’t Get It’

Prior to his WrestleMania match with Sami Zayn, Johnny Knoxville shared his own thoughts about the WWE Superstar.

“Sami, he’s not too bright and he just doesn’t get it,” Johnny Knoxville told Metro. “I’m gonna have to teach him a lesson at WrestleMania. Luckily, Vince McMahon has given me this honor of being Sami down publicly at WrestleMania. I’m excited about nothing more right now.”

Knoxville also encouraged Metro reads to call Zayn’s phone constantly. “If you want to get a hold of Sami, you can call him at 407-574-1532. If you need him to clean your house or maybe give you a pedicure. He’s going to need a lot of odd jobs after WrestleMania because I’m gonna retire him.”

When asked if he had any nerves when he competed in his first ever singles matches at the Showcase of the Immortals, Johnny Knoxville declared. “No, it’s just excitement. I just thought it would be fun- and it is. It’s so much fun. Like, I love having a stooge like Sami that I can just give him so much hell all day long.”