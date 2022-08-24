James Caan’s Son Scott to Star in New Police Drama From Fox

James Caan’s son Scott has landed a new role in Fox’s upcoming police drama, Alert.

The Ocean’s Eleven star will play the male lead in the series, according to Deadline. X-Men: The Last Stand’s Dania Ramirez will star alongside him.

Alert follows the life of Philadelphia police officer, Nikki Parker (Ramirez), who joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit after her 11-year-old son goes missing. While desperately trying to find her child, she helps others locate their missing loved ones.

Six years after the disappearance, her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (Caan) comes back into her life with a photo that he believes is proof of life. The person in it claims to be their long-lost son, but Nikki isn’t quick to believe it. So the two have to work together to uncover the mystery.

In each episode, the duo will search for a different missing person. And the stories will run parallel to their plight to find the person who says he is their son.

Scott Caan plays a once cunning, calm, and intelligent man who learned how to think under pressure while working in war-ridden Iraq. Following the presumed kidnapping, though, Devon’s life falls apart. He loses his wife and his personal life turns disastrous. But he finally begins to turn everything around when Nikki asks him to help her return to her search for their child.

‘Alert’ Will End Scott Caan’s Two-Year Television Hiatus

Alert will mark Scott Caan’s first major TV role in two years. For a decade, he starred as Danny Williams in Hawai’i Five-O. He earned an Emmy nod for the role in 2011.

Since Hawai’i Five-O ended, Caan has only taken one screen-side project. In a movie called One Day as a Lion, which he also wrote, he plays Jackie Powers, a mobster who is determined to make sure his own son doesn’t follow him into a life of crime. The movie is currently in post-production.

Caan’s co-star, Dania Ramirez, is known for her long-running roles in Devious Maids and Once Upon a Time. Her character is a down-to-earth, kind-hearted woman who tries to use her pain as a drive to help others escape her fate. She easily connects with victims through their shared trauma, and her job with the Missing Person’s Unit gives her enough purpose to move forward.

Alert comes from the mind of The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath. He will executive produce alongside Ray actor Jamie Foxx and Uncorked producer Datari Turner. The show found a home with Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment.