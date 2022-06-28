Jeff Bridges’ ‘The Old Man’ Renewed at FX for Season 2

The Old Man isn’t going away—not yet at least. The thriller television series starring Jeff Bridges was renewed for a second season by FX.

The series was renewed for a second season despite only three episodes being televised thus far. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series’ debut on June 16th outperformed most pilot episodes. “The show’s June 16 debut delivered 975,000 viewers for its initial airing, a strong showing in a ratings climate where only a handful of scripted cable shows break 1 million viewers for their on-air debuts.”

The article goes on to speak about the show’s success. “FX says that including three days of delayed viewing, The Old Man is the most-watched cable series premiere since the start of 2021. It was also the top FX series on Hulu during its opening weekend.”

The show’s viewing has remained steady after its solid debut. The second episode of the series pulled in about 643,000 viewers, while the third episode of the show reeled in roughly 821,000. The main cast consists of Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, E.J. Bonilla, Bill Heck, Leem Lubany, Alia Shawkat, Gbenga Akinnagbe, and Amy Brenneman.

The Hollywood Reporter gives a brief synopsis of the series. “Based on a novel by Thomas Perry, The Old Man follows Dan Chase (Bridge), who left the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid. When an assassin finds and tries to take Chase out, Dan is drawn back into the life he left behind. FX’s Disney sibling 20th Television produces the series along with The Littlefield Company (Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale).”

Jeff Bridges Recent News

Jeff Bridges has been a busy man lately. Recently, he opened up about how fans helped inspire him in his battle through cancer and COVID-19. Bridges said, “Family and fans, and you feel all that love and energy coming. That can’t help but make you feel better. Probably saved my life feeling all that love coming.” The Big Lebowski star felt obliged to give his fans a well-deserved shoutout.

However, because of his cancer diagnosis and his long recovery, The Old Man is Bridges’ first project in years. The last titles he starred in were 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale, 2017’s Only the Brave, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. On October 19, 2020, Bridges announced that he’d been diagnosed with lymphoma. He also revealed he had undergone treatment via chemotherapy.

As Outsider examines, Bridges’ bout with COVID-19 and lymphoma were nearly fatal. In the article, Bridges talks about his rough time with COVID-19. “COVID kicked my a— pretty good,” Jeff Bridges said. “But I’m double-vaccinated [and] feeling much better now. I heard that the vaccines can help folks with Long Haulers. Maybe that’s the cause of my quick improvement.”

We’re all happy that Bridges has returned to the screen healthy. We’ll continue watching him in The Old Man. The next episode, the fourth of the season, premieres Thursday, June 30th at 10:00 pm ET on FX.