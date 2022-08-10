Jenna Bush Hager Celebrates ‘Today Show’ Co-Host Hoda Kotb on Her 58th Birthday

On Tuesday (August 9th), Jenna Bush Hager took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her “Today Show” co-host Hoda Kotb as she celebrated her 58th birthday.

“May we all roll with life the way this bright light does,” Jenna Hager Bush declared in the post, which has a series of snapshots of the “Today Show” hosts. “Hoda Kotb happiest birthday – how we love you.”

Kotb responded to Bush Hager’s adorable post by writing, “Jbh!!!! No one like you. Rock on!”

Along with Bush Hager, fellow “Today Show” co-host Savannah Guthrie also wished Kotb a happy birthday. This was notably amid a reported feud between the two morning TV talk show hosts. “She is our sunshine,” Guthrie declared alongside some adorable pictures of herself and Kotb. “Happy birthday, Hoda Kotb!!!”

Kotb also responded to the sweet post from Guthrie by writing, “Love u my girl xoxox.”

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie announced that Kotb decided to take the day off on Tuesday to celebrate her special day off-air. “We gave her the day off,” Guthrie declared live. “That was the present, but I know she’s watching, so Hoda, good morning, we love you, hope you’re just surrounded by your love ones today, and hurry back.”

Fellow “Today Show” star Craig Melvin also chimed and said, “We hope it’s a day of nothing today.”

Hoda Kotb Celebrates Her 58th Birthday With Her Whole Family

While celebrating her big day, Hoda Kotb shared on Instagram a snapshot of her enjoying her 58th birthday with her family. “Family on my birthday!” Kotb wrote. “Best present ever. Lucky me.”

Jenna Bush Hager also commented on the post by stating, “You’re the most loved.” Dylan Dreyer and Andy Cohen also wished the “Today Show” star a happy birthday in the comment section.

Last week, the “Today Show” crew celebrated Kobt’s birthday early when Bush Hager gave her co-host a boogie board. Walker Hayes also sang “Happy Birthday” with a birthday cake.

“First of all, I adore you. And now my daughters, Haley and Hope, have started calling each other ‘Walker Hayes,'” Kotb told Hayes. “I tried to FaceTime you one time when you claimed you were at the pool because my girls were going, ‘I’m Walker Hayes,’ ‘No I’m Walker Hayes.’”

Kotb also said that her daughters used to fight over who was going to be Hoda or Jenna. But not anymore. “Now they have both claimed. I am so happy you are here. You just brighten anyone’s day.”

Kotb’s daughter joined the “Today Show” star as she introduced Walker Hayes for his performance on the morning show. He performed the family’s favorite song “Fancy Like.”