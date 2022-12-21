Jenna Bush Hager’s Daughter Confirms Secret About Her Mom on Live TV

Ready to reveal one of her mother’s big secrets, Jenna Bush Hager’s 9-year-old daughter announced on live TV that the Today co-host doesn’t wear underwear.

During Tuesday morning’s episode of Today, Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila disclosed the information with Adam Schefter. “She’s not wearing it right now? I saw her change!” Mila declared out loud.

The 9-year-old wasn’t done with her mother either. “One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants! You changed your pajamas!” Mila confirmed. As she prepared to spill more secrets to the morning show’s viewers, Jenna Bush Hager declared, “Ok, goodbye! Goodbye, I love you!”

Jenna Bush Hager previously shared that Mila is not one to hold back her opinion, especially when it comes to her mother’s appearance. While speaking about returning from a recent trip to Scotland in September, Bush Hager said, “She held me so tight but immediately she kind of looked back. Then look at me and said, ‘You’re right mom.’ I’m like, ‘I’m right about what?’ [Mila bluntly replied], ‘ You do look better in makeup.’”

Mila is Bush Hager’s oldest child. The Today star is also the mother of Poppy Louise and Harold.

Jenna Bush Hager Recently Spoke About Her Children Not Having Social Media or Phones Until They’re Teenagers

In October 2022, Jenna Bush Hager spoke about how she will not allow her children to have social media or phones until they’re at least in eighth grade.

“They will not be having social media or their own phones until eighth grade,” Jenna Bush Hager told her co-host Hoda Kotb. “I think technology can be incredible for learning and for growing, but I also just want to keep my kids as young as possible for as long as possible.”

Bush Hager also recently spoke about letting go of her mom guilt. “I let ‘mom guilt’ go several years ago,” she told Distractify in November. “I feel like it’s a waste of time, and I just try to do the best I can every single day and know that if I mess up, tomorrow’s a new day. Also, I realize that ‘dad guilt’ isn’t even a thing, so why should ‘mom guilt be?”

She then shared what she believes is the best part of being a mom to her kids. “There is so much that’s wonderful about being a mom, but one of my favorite parts is snuggling up with my kids at nights and reading together. I co-wrote [The Wonderful World of Blue] with Dawn to inspire kids to become wildlife heroes. Mila and Poppy love it, but Hal is obsessed. He says, ‘Mommy, Blue!’ all the time, which lets me know that’s the book he wants to read.”