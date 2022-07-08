Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to ‘Morning Show’ Crew Member Who Died in Motorcycle Crash

Jennifer Aniston mourned the passing of a key crew member of The Morning Show who died earlier this week in a motorcycle crash in California.

Aniston wrote about Erik Gunnar Mortensen, 39. on her Instagram stories. Mortensen was a married father of a two-year-old son. He died in the early evening of the Fourth of July in a motorcycle crash. No other vehicles were involved. First responders took Mortensen to Hemet Global Medical Center. He died about an hour later.

“This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “One of the bright lights on our The Morning Show set. As camera assistant, he was skilled and dedicated to his job. We are going to miss you, Gunnar.”

Mortensen’s union started a GoFundMe campaign, which Jennifer Aniston shared with her fans. The fund, so far, has raised more than $129,000. Mortensen was active in the business. He served on the National Executive Board of the International Cinematographer’s Guild. And when he wasn’t on set, he taught camera workshops and organized the annual Annual Camera Assistant Field Day.

Jennifer Aniston and the cast of The Morning Show celebrate the world premiere of the series. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston Is in Third Season with The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston is in her third season with The Morning Show, a drama on Apple TV. The show premiered in 2019 and focused on the behind the scenes antics of a popular morning television show. Aniston and fellow co-star Reese Witherspoon also are producers on the show.

The drama appears loosely based on the Today show. Aniston portrays Alex Levy, one of the show’s hosts and a beloved national figure. Levy also is self-centered and vain. The first season, which generated eight Emmy nominations, focused on work-place sexual harassment (Think the Matt Lauer situation). The cast features strong female characters. Karen Pittman, a former Yellowstone star, plays a producer. And Julianna Marguiles, an Emmy winner, joined the show in season two,

The second season dealt with how The Morning Show reacted in the early days of COVID. Aniston’s character caught COVID and did a first-person account of her virus symptoms as they unfolded. She did so, in part, to save her reputation.

Jennifer Aniston recently discussed Alex during an interview with Variety. “I think she’s always in conflict of wanting to be alone and figure out who she is and wants to evolve and realizes that she is a part of the problem and has been a part of a problem — and then also missing being relevant. The lack of relevancy and the fear of, ‘Am I just going to disappear into nowhere?’ She’s so alone except for this work and this desire to be the best.”

Apple TV has yet to set a premiere date for season three. Although we expect to see Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon back for a fall run on the Morning Show.