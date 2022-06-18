Jennifer Aniston Speaks Out About Appearing on ‘Bizarre’ Final Episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Recently, Friends star Jennifer Aniston recounted all the feelings that she felt when she visited the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The memorable TV appearance was certainly a heartfelt one as Aniston joined her friend. Guesting on the final moments of the long-running daytime talk show.

“I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that that’s it,” the Along Came Pauly star says of the emotional experience during a discussion with People.

“It’s not going to be there anymore,” Aniston continues of the popular daytime talk show. “Because it was such a staple.”

Jennifer Aniston Remembers The ‘Bizarre’ And ‘Sad’ Experience She Had During Her Guest Appearance On The Finale Episode Of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Aniston recalls some emotional moments during her discussion about the experience. The 53-year-old actress even recounts how she met with the host backstage that day. Prior to her guest appearance on the show’s finale. This, the star says, was an emotional and poignant moment.

“We made sure we saw each other beforehand,” Jennifer Aniston recalls, “so we could get any of that emotion out.”

However, despite this pre-show connection, the Murder Mystery actress says, the entire experience continued to be surreal. And, she adds, it didn’t feel like the end of the long-running daytime talk show series.

“It didn’t feel like the last show,” Aniston relates. “It was bizarre.”

The Friends Alumna Shares A Very Meaningful Gift With Ellen Degeneres During Final Guest Appearance

While appearing as a guest on the final episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ final episode, Jennifer Aniston surprised her friend with a very meaningful gift. A gift that holds a lot of meaning especially when remembering the premiere episode of the popular daytime talk show.

During her appearance on the premiere episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer Aniston gifted the host and the comedian with a mat that had the word Welcome written on the front. In order to commemorate this memory in the show’s final episode, Aniston presented DeGeneres with a similar gift. Only this time, the mat had the words Thanks For The Memories printed on the front.

“I’m actually taking that home today,” Ellen DeGeneres tells Jennifer Aniston as she lays the new doormat down on the talk show stage.

Aniston Praises The Ellen DeGeneres Show For Being A Source Of “Love and Joy” For Viewers

During her discussion with People, Jennifer Aniston says that the long-running talk show has made a major impact during its time on the air.

“Even though the world was there before Ellen and now it’ll be there after, she was such a source of entertainment and love and joy and laughter for people,” the award-winning actress says. “It’s sad.”