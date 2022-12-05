‘Jeopardy!’ Star Mayim Bialik Honors Late Leslie Jordan After His Final Appearance on Her Sitcom

It’s in a rather somber state that we find Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik talking about her sitcom and late co-star Leslie Jordan. Bialik headed over to TikTok and left a tribute to Jordan on Friday after his final episode of Call Me Kat aired on FOX. In her TikTok video, Bialik talked about the “incredibly social” time the cast and crew had before Jordan, 67, died unexpectedly on October 24.

“Regarding Leslie Jordan’s final Call Me Kat episode that aired last night. May his memory only be a blessing. We miss you, Leslie,” reads the video caption, the New York Post reports. “We didn’t know at the time that that was Leslie’s last episode,” Bialik said in the video. She adds that she “couldn’t bring myself to watch it.” “I’m not ready. That week was so incredibly special because of our dialogue coach directing for the first time and just how much fun we had.” Since the TikTok video was posted on Friday, it has received nearly 554,000 views.

Mayim Bialik Said Show Was Filming Holiday Episode When Leslie Jordan Died

For those who have never seen Call Me Kat, Bialik, in the sitcom, plays Kat. She is a woman who uses her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. Jordan played a newly single gay man who works as head baker at the café. So, in his last episode titled Call Me Fancy Puffenstuff, Jordan had his first-ever onscreen kiss with a man.

“He and John Griffin, who plays his boyfriend on the show, were very specific about their appreciation for our writers’ sensitivities in writing a gay couple that was navigating the newness of living a truly authentic out life,” Bialik said. “It was a very important episode for Leslie in particular.”

Mayim Bialik also said that the show was in the midst of filming a holiday episode when Jordan died. “But for now, I just want to say that for those of you who watched and appreciated Leslie’s final episode, we thank you. It was very, very special to us for so many reasons,” Bialik said. “In the coming weeks, you’ll be hearing more about what we decided to do with Leslie’s character.”

While she’s focusing on her sitcom a bit right now, it’s also important to talk about her turn on Jeopardy! A bunch of fans have seen her behind the podium for Celebrity Jeopardy! and have enjoyed seeing her in that role. While there are a few more days in December, it will not be too long until Mayim Bialik comes on board for the daily shows. She’s going to take over once Ken Jennings wraps up his hosting duties.