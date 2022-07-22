Alex Trebek’s Daughter, Nicky, Remembers Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Legend on His 82nd Birthday

Former Jeopardy host, the late Alex Trebek, was remembered by many on his 82nd birthday. His daughter, Nicky Trebek, shared a touching Instagram post in memory of her father.

The two-slide post featured a quote and an old photo of Trebek. The quote said, “With courage you will have to dare to take risks, have the strength to be compassionate, and the wisdom to be humble. Courage is the foundation of integrity.”

Nicky captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Dad. Today would’ve been my dad’s 82nd birthday. I wanted to find the perfect quote that suited him the most because of his admiration of #marktwain aka Samuel Langhorne Clemens, known by his pen name Mark Twain, was an American writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher, and lecturer. He was known as the ‘greatest humorist the United States has produced’, and William Faulkner called him ‘the father of American literature’. Everyone knows my dad loved knowledge, trivia and anything that challenged his brain and intellect. We all love you and miss you dad. Thank you for leaving such a beautiful legacy of your life for us to honor and imitate. #behumble #becompassionate #becourageous #integrity”.

Fans Remember Alex Trebek on 82nd Birthday

Fans also remembered the legend in the comments. Instagram user @mhvblack commented, “Such a thought & beautiful tribute. Your dad was a very special person who touched millions of lives with his grace & humor.”

Nicky had posted another Instagram post about her dad last week in form of a Facebook memory. She shared a screenshot of the post that said: “So I’m drivin home thru the canyon and this guy flies up behind me and whips around in front. So naturally like the rebel I am I fly in front of him too. I look in my rear view window and I say to myself. S**t, is that my dad? Yes it WAS my dad and now I’m in trouble. hilarious!!!” She captioned the photo, “this made me smile this morning. always missing him. #memoriesforlife”.

The Jeopardy legend passed away in November 2020 after a 20 month-long battle with pancreatic cancer. The official Twitter account for World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition, aka WPCC, tweeted out in memory of Trebek this morning. They said, “Today on Alex Trebek’s birthday, we’re remembering the incredible impact he had on so many people around the world. He transformed the global conversation about #pancreaticcancer after his diagnosis in 2019. The WPCC honors him and all those fighting pancreatic cancer.”

Jeopardy is still on today with new hosts, but Trebek’s legacy will always live on. Fans point out how the show will never be the same without him, confirming he will always be remembered fondly, both by diehard fans of the show and those who tuned in on occasion.