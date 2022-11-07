‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Contestant Hasan Minhaj Has Savage Response for Complaining Fans

Comedian Hasan Minhaj apparently had a really good time being on Celebrity Jeopardy! opposite host Mayim Bialik. Yet his exuberant ways did not go over too well with the show’s fans. Being on a show like that one has fans expecting a lot of respect from contestants.

Well, Minhaj was having himself a good time and acting in less-than-respectful ways. At least that’s the way some fans were talking on about him. They probably were very happy to see Wil Wheaton, who was on the October 30 episode with Minhaj, come away with the victory. As Wheaton explained on the show, he’s been watching a long, long time.

Because of this, Wheaton “gets” what Celebrity Jeopardy! is all about. Of course, this version is a spinoff of the legendary Jeopardy! game show. Back to Minhaj. He’s a comedian and he was acting rather too over-the-top on the show for some people’s good. While Bialik didn’t necessarily let him get away with stuff, fans were not happy.

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Contestant Explains His Behavior On The Show

OK, so what is going to take place to appease these fans? How about an apology? That’s what Minhaj offered up while making an appearance on The Tonight Show and chatting with host Jimmy Fallon. Minhaj said, “To the fans of Jeopardy!, I want to take this moment to apologize. Jeopardy! fans, look at me. I’m sorry I desecrated an American institution. I’m sorry I ripped your 7 p.m. linear TV pacifier out of your geriatric mouth. And most importantly, I’m sorry for trying to make Jeopardy! fun.” That’s what the man said, according to CinemaBlend.

During his appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy!, Minhaj was quite effusive in his excitement. He would at times call out his answers to Bialik, jumping up and down while doing so, and making a scene. This decorum is quite different from the way that most contestants respect the show. After all, everything takes place on the Alex Trebek Stage, named for the legendary, beloved longtime host. We wonder if Minhaj would have acted out like he did if Trebek was still alive. Maybe he would, maybe he wouldn’t.

Minhaj explained to Fallon that playing the game in person versus doing it from home are two completely different things. He said, “Let me explain my behavior. When you’re playing Jeopardy! at home in your sweats and you’re confident and you’re playing with the shampoo or the remote, you think you’re the shit. But you don’t know what that game does to you in the arena.” Whether people appreciate his efforts here or not, Minhaj probably will not be back on the show anytime soon. And for these fans, that’s a good thing.