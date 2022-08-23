‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Contestants Revealed for Series Debut

For 35 years, the hit game show Jeopardy! was hosted by the famous Alex Trebek. Fans of the show remembered the star as being what some considered the best host when compared to Art Fleming. Hosting Jeopardy! for over three decades, Trebek sadly passed away in November of 2020 at the age of 80. The host battled stage IV pancreatic cancer for 20 months. Before passing away, Trebek signed a contract, giving him hosting duties until 2022. But with the star gone, the show had some growing pains. With Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik co-hosting, it appears the series is getting back to normal with Celebrity Jeopardy! premiering this September with some notable names.

Revealing the star-studded cast, Entertainment Weekly reported that the contestants included Ray Romano, Aisha Tyler, Patton Oswalt, Michael Cera, B.J. Novak, Simu Liu, lliza Shlesinger, and Constance Wu. With a range of comedians spread throughout the list, the series is sure to come with lots of laughs. But while these celebrities are no stranger to the cameras and lights, their knowledge of key facts will surely be tested.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Mayim Bialik shared her excitement about the series returning, stating, “It’s the OG Jeopardy, with celebrities. Let’s hope they’ve been reading more than screenplays.”

Jeopardy! Executive Producer Talks New Hosts

Speaking on both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik now hosting Jeopardy!, executive producer Michael Davies released a statement on the permanent change last month. “In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy viewer.” He added, “Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans. They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them.”

Before praising the new hosts, Michael Davies admitted to big plans for the future of Jeopardy!. “The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed.”

Michael Davies ended his letter to Jeopardy! fans, writing, “I want to congratulate both Mayim and Ken. They have both been a joy to work with. They have my commitment, my producer oath, that I will focus on nothing but improving the show around them so that they can do their best work and approach every day in the studio with excitement and energy. And speaking of, we’re back in the Alex Trebek Stage on Monday. I simply can’t wait.”