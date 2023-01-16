‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Contestants Roasted for Missing Layup Question About Kevin Costner’s ‘Field of Dreams’

Not exactly the best way to go out on Celebrity Jeopardy! During the latest episode, contestants were roasted for missing a layup question about Kevin Costner’s hit film Field of Dreams.

The Celebrity Jeopardy! question reads, “In Field of Dreams a question is asked, ‘Is this heaven?’ – No it’s this midwestern state also known as ‘The Corn State.’”

The first contestant, Torrey DeVitto, answered, “What is Wisconsin?” before she was quickly shut down by host Mayim Bialik. Candace Parker then said, “What is Nebraska?” which was the wrong question. Finally, Patton Oswalt just didn’t answer. The correct answer was “What is Iowa.”

Just a tough scene on Celebrity Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/xHiXoPEpF6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 16, 2023

Celebrity Jeopardy! fans quickly took to Twitter to share their reactions to the contestants’ answers. “At least Candace tried to make an association with the Nebraska Cornhuskers,” one fan wrote. “Patton no excuse for not knowing.”

Another fan then tweeted, “Considering neither one of them probably watches sports, the Nebraska answer wasn’t terrible. But the Field of Dreams clue should’ve given it away to anyone.”

Meanwhile, a fan just simply encouraged everyone else to watch Field of Dreams for peak James Earl Jones and Kevin Costner. “If you don’t cry, you have no soul.”

According to IMDb, Field of Dreams is about an Iowa farmer named Ray Kinsella who is inspired by a voice he can’t ignore to pursue a dream he can hardly believe. “Supported by his wife, Ray begins the quest by turning his ordinary cornfield into a place where dreams can come true.”

Starring with Costner in the film are James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta.

Patton Oswalt Reacts to His ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Criticism

Meanwhile, Patton Oswalt took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the criticism he received from his Celebrity Jeopardy! appearance.

“EVERYTHING is a culture war with these daffodils and it’s kinda endearing,” Oswalt tweeted. He then shared screenshots of some criticism he received by not answering the question. “He loves movies but hates sports… the cross-section of the two is his undoing,” one critic wrote.

Another critic called out Oswalt for his lack of response and called the moment laughable. The person also wasn’t surprised that Oswalt was just “standing there looking about as intelligent as a wet bag of hammers.”

“Field of Dream is a movie,” the critic continued. “He’s an actor. Don’t actors know their colleagues’ work? Or is that Iowa is a place ‘elites’ dare not go or know?”

However, in the end, Patton Oswalt ended up being the winner of the Celebrity Jeopardy! epsiode with $54,400. DeVitto came in second with $3,200 and Parker came in third with $1,960. Each contestant donated their winnings to an organization of their choice.

B.J. Novak, Brendan Hunt, and Cari Champion are going to be next week’s Celebrity Jeopardy! contestants.