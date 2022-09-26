‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Mayim Bialik’s Official Hosting Debut

Mayim Bialik made her debut as an official host of Jeopardy!, and fans are taking to Twitter to voice their opinions. Bialik’s first time pulling host in an official capacity was for the celebrity edition of the show. Many are happy with her performance. However, others seem to think that her being official means the gloves are coming off.

One fan sang the praises of the new host while being a bit humble about themselves. “I’m back watching Jeopardy and amazing myself with my so-so general knowledge and Mayim Bialik doing a great job.” One fan was so excited, they couldn’t seem to type straight. “[Jeopardy!] Just finished watching!!! This was excellent! And I was so happy to see Mayim Bialik,” they wrote. “She is hands down my favorite host! I can’t wait till next week!”

@CelebJeopardy Just finished wayching!!watching!!! This was excellent! And I was so happy to see Mayim Bialik @missmayim She is hands down my favorite host! I can’t wait till next week! — Mary Carroll ⓥ (@MaryC1958) September 26, 2022

Still, others weren’t so kind. “Now that the season premiere of celebrity jeopardy is starting, let’s not forget that Mayim Bialik is awful.” The Tweet even managed to get some likes from fans that seemed to agree. Another fan couldn’t quite put their finger on why the new host doesn’t work for them. “Something about Mayim Bialik irks me.”

Celebrity Jeopardy went off without a hitch with Mayim Bialik

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Simu Liu, Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim, and Late Night with Conan O’Brien’s Andy Richter were the first three of nine celebrities competing in this season’s Quarterfinal games. A total of 27 celebrities will compete this season. Three competitors move on to the Finals each week where they have the chance to win a million-dollar grand prize for charity.

The two-part Ultimate Breakdown episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! featured three rounds of competition: Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy, and for the first time, Triple Jeopardy. Richter lobbied for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Nwodim played for God’s Love We Deliver, and Liu campaigned against Stop AAPI Hate in this celebrity version of the game.

The game was extremely entertaining, and it seemed as if Richter would be the winner with his quick responses to clues. As the star had discussed earlier in the episode, he’d appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy! many times before and even won a game.

After reaching the Final Jeopardy round, hopes for a Liu and Nwodim victory appeared remote, as they had $11,600 and $10,000 in earnings respectively. The celebrities were given the clue “It’s the world’s smallest landlocked country in both area and population,” which was presented to them during the final category “Landlocked Countries.”

When Liu’s response of “Vatican City” was revealed as the correct answer, his substantial bet raised his earnings to $23,200, putting him ahead of Richter. Once Richter’s response of “Lichtenstein” proved incorrect, Liu emerged as a surprise winner. It was something of an upset, leaving the guests and Liu himself surprised.