Classic ‘Jeopardy!’ Episodes Are Now Available To Stream: Here’s How To Watch

Jeopardy! fans will be happy to learn the news that classic episodes of the show will be available to stream. Pluto TV announced the launch of two new free streaming channels on Monday, August 1st. The two new channels—available now—show solely either Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy! Hosted by Alex Trebek episodes. These episodes won’t be new, however; they’ll be classic episodes of these syndicated game shows.

Viewers can watch Pluto TV’s selection of either show for free via live, linear channels and on-demand 24/7.

Their launch comes as part of their deal with Sony Pictures Television. The Jeopardy! channel features a curated linear stream of 250 episodes that span the past thirty-three seasons. However, each episode shown is hosted by the one and only Alex Trebek.

TVInsider explains the collection of episodes. “The catalogue includes new permanent co-host Ken Jennings‘ original winning streak as well as Brad Rutter’s; Jennings holds the record for most episodes won, and Rutter the record for most money won. Jeopardy! Hosted by Alex Trebek will also feature curated programming blocks dedicated to tournaments like Battle of the Decades, College Championship, Teen Tournament, Kids Week, Tournament of Champions, and more. Available episodes go as far back as Jeopardy!‘s first season in 1984.”

You can finally stream (FOR FREE) your favorite classic Jeopardy! episodes anytime, exclusively on @plutotv. WATCH NOW: https://t.co/LxBFtyto9A pic.twitter.com/gePquNlgRY — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 1, 2022

‘Jeopardy!’s Deal with Pluto TV

Paramount streaming released a statement talking about their partnership with both Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!

“Pluto TV prides itself on offering a wide array of free streaming entertainment, across movies and television, sports, news, and more that audiences love. Game shows, known for their spirited, feel-good, evergreen programming, distinguished themselves early on as fan-favorites amongst our viewers and why we recently launched a new category dedicated to them,” Amy Kuessner, SVP of Content Strategy & Global Partnerships, Paramount Streaming, said in the statement. “With past seasons and episodes of timeless fan-favorites like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! Hosted By Alex Trebek launching on Pluto TV, we are delighted to now offer our existing and new audiences even more to choose from. Whether it’s spinning the iconic wheel or testing your knowledge with Alex Trebek, we truly have something for everyone!”

Then, Suzanne Prete, EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, weighed in on the new partnership, as well.

“We are excited to be working with Pluto TV to bring America’s favorite game shows to these new FAST channels,” she began. Then, she added that the show channels are a “growing area where we continue to see more viewers tuning in for film and TV content. “

She continued. “Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are longtime staples of American pop culture and entertainment, and I know Pluto TV audiences will love watching classic episodes of these beloved shows over and over again.”