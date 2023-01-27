James Holzhauer Thinks Controversial ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Should Be Banned for Life

James Holzhauer of Jeopardy! fame is having some issues with one champion on the show named Yogesh Raut. According to Holzhauer, Raut, who went on a tirade against the show, deserves a “lifetime ban” from Jeopardy!

Raut, 38, made his presence felt in the three games he won before his defeat on Jeopardy! last Monday. He pocketed $98,000 as the winner. Raut also used three of his four on-stage stories to go on about being a self-professed trivia big wig.

He claimed that he beat Holzhauer at high school trivia while calling him “Jamie.” Raut even implied that he was smarter than him. He said that he got recognized by a now-deceased contestant, and he even beat host Ken Jennings at a trivia convention.

Yogesh Raut’s Persona Did Not Go Over Well With ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans

Well, this persona didn’t go over well with Jeopardy! fans. The same can be said for his buzzer technique or his failure to clap for winner Katie Palumbo, The Sun reports. Raut proceeded to post online rants slamming fans, the culture of Jeopardy!, and his peers the next week.

These sour grapes are unprecedented. It led NBC to run the headline: “‘Jeopardy!’ champ Yogesh Raut takes aim at the relevance of the very game he won 3 times.”

Holzhauer quote-tweeted the headline and wrote to his Twitter: “Anyone who’s ever used social media to criticize Jeopardy or its producers should get a lifetime ban from the show.”

“Shot fired” one stunned fan replied. It’s not every day that the second-highest winner of all time sides against someone other than Ken. Another social media user wrote, “Yogesh Raut always looked like he felt entitled to win on Jeopardy!. If he felt this way about the show long ago, why did he go on it? Sore loser is too kind.”

Fan Admits To Being Totally Relieved When Raut Lost On Game Show

A third replied: “I felt totally relieved when he lost!” And a fourth social media fan wrote, “Do you know how repugnant you have to be for me to agree with ‘Jamie’ Holzhauer?? I think a healthy bit of criticism isn’t a problem. But that wasn’t healthy or a bit, tbh.”

Others replied that Holzhauer may have been “trolling” but it sure didn’t come off that way to most people.

In one Facebook post, the brief Jeopardy! winner went long on his stint while sharing an image of an internet post that called him “arrogant.” “Let’s talk here about the criticisms of my ‘sportsmanship,'” Raut wrote. “You may not see me congratulate the person who beat me on camera. THAT DOESN’T MEAN I DIDN’T CONGRATULATE THEM.”

Raut continued: “What does it mean when people read aggression into the behavior of dark-skinned men?”