‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Reveals How She Would Motivate Herself Before Games

Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider won 40 straight competitions earlier this season, which was an understandably daunting and exhausting feat. So to keep herself going, she had to remind herself of one thing.

“I had to be really conscious of fighting [my mercy],” she told IGN. “When I was getting pumped up before the game I was telling myself, ‘This is for a house. These people are trying to take away me and my wife’s house. I can’t let that happen.”

While raking in the cash, the engineering manager had a single goal in mind—she wanted to earn enough to purchase a new home for herself and her now finance, Genevieve Davis. And after making history on the game show, she was able to do just that and still put some money away for a rainy day.

In total, she earned $1,382,800 and the title of the second longest-running competitor to ever grace the Alex Trebek stage.

“It was much more than I anticipated going into it. I told everyone I knew that I thought I could do okay. And if things went well, win three or four games. That was my expectation,” she shared with Entertainment Weekly. “So to have done so well, and to be forever part of Jeopardy! history is just really special.”

The ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Had a ‘Tough’ Time After Reaching Celebrity Status

Following the big wins, Amy Schneider appeared to have been riding an exciting wave of success. She was able to quit her job to focus on her upcoming book. She also took some much-needed time off to travel before touring the White House and throwing the first pitch at a Giants-Dodgers baseball game.

But apparently, in the background, the champion was dealing with some emotional hardships that took her away from the limelight for some time.

My life's been tough lately. It's been *good,* to be clear, about the best it's ever been, just tough. So I'm going to take it easy for a bit, and focus on low stakes tweets like "À la recherche du cell phones perdu" or "Every generation needs to discover Cutco for themselves" — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) April 14, 2022

“My life’s been tough lately,” she wrote on Twitter in April. “It’s been *good,* to be clear, about the best it’s ever been, just tough. So I’m going to take it easy for a bit, and focus on low-stakes tweets like “À la recherche du cell phones perdu” or “Every generation needs to discover Cutco for themselves”

Luckily, Schneider has reemerged in recent months. But she’s still keeping her attention on her book. Last we heard, however, she is still in the very early stages of the process. And it may take some time before her words hit shelves.

“My main focus right now is figuring out what exactly that book might look like,” she told The New York Post. “There are a lot of things I’m passionate about, so it’s a matter of narrowing all my ideas down into a coherent book. So, nothing concrete yet, but it’s something I hope to make happen.”