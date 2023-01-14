‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major Changes for Show’s Next Season

There are major changes coming ahead of Jeopardy!‘s next all-new season and the news is bound to make dedicated fans happy. The hit game show’s producers, Michael Davies and Sarah Foss, spoke about the coming new changes during a recent episode of Jeopardy!‘s podcast, Inside Jeopardy!

According to the New York Post, Davis and Foss shared their plans for the new season while reflecting on their New Year’s resolutions for 2023. Davies, leading into the discussion, said, “My first resolution is that we are going to expand post-season next year.”

Per the news outlet, Jeopardy!‘s post-season includes annual events like the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions as well as the Second Chance Tournament. This past season, these annual events took place in the middle of the original game show’s run. As such, it interfered with fans’ ability to follow ongoing winning streaks and favored contestants.

The game show producer admitted, “We had sort of [a] slightly weird thing where we kicked off the regular season for five weeks, then we went into post-season, and we came back and went back into regular season again.”

In the next season of Jeopardy! Davies promised to make things more logical. He explained, “I think what we’re going to do next season is we’re going to kick off the season with the post-season, and then go into regular season thereafter.”

‘Jeopardy!’s New Format Will Allow for More New Faces During Tournament of Champions

Though leading into the new season of Jeopardy! with the post-season helps alleviate any disruption to ongoing streaks within the original series, some concerns have risen that an extended post-season might not allow for as many new faces to take to the game show’s Tournament of Champions stage. However, Davies and Foss both assured the podcast’s listeners that new competitors would have fair opportunities.

“We can expand the post-season,” the game show’s producer continued. “We can expand it to nine weeks, 10 weeks, 11 weeks, whatever we decide…there would be plenty of weeks for regular gameplay still.”

Foss shared her own perspective regarding this shift in Jeopardy!‘s broadcast schedule. She added, “I think it may mean we may have less of some of the more traditional tournaments that we’ve had in the past, because we are hearing our fans and our players say they want more chances for people to have that first time opportunity, and some of our tournaments in the past haven’t necessarily allowed for a spot in the TOC, so this might be a way to have that balance.”

Further, these would hardly be the first impactful changes Jeopardy! has implemented in recent years. Following the death of the show’s icon Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! was cohosted by all-time champ Ken Jennings and TV actress Mayim Bialik. Now, the outlet states Jennings hosts the regular syndicated episodes of Jeopardy! and Bialik hosts its spinoffs including the High School Reunion Tournament and Celebrity Jeopardy!