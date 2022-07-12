‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Return of Live Studio Audiences for First Time in Two Years

Fans of Jeopardy! received some great news on Monday as the show will be letting live audiences return to the studio. It was like many TV shows to close down audiences being there for tapings due to the pandemic. With conditions somewhat improving, Jeopardy! is letting fans come back to see their favorite game show. The show’s Twitter account made the announcement. Let’s see what they are announcing to the fans’ delight.

Welcome back to the Alex Trebek Stage! For the first time in two years, tickets for our studio audience are now available: https://t.co/L3vODnGYrp pic.twitter.com/rApjpzkcHO — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 11, 2022

While fans can make their plans to attend in person, some of them have another desire. They want the fabled game show to decide about the show’s permanent host. Ken Jennings has been getting a lot of love from the viewers. Lately, he’s been on a break, and Mayim Bialik has been hosting. But it looks like break time is coming to an end and Jennings is due back soon. Bialik does have some fans on her side, though.

There have been plenty of complaints about her hosting duties. Well, some fans are just sick and tired of the nitpicking that has been going on around her. The “nitpicky complaints” have been enough according to some of the show’s fans. To put a bow on this talk, there has been no word about who will become permanently behind the podium. When will that decision be made? Who knows. Fans, though, will continue to find something to air their grievances about just like Festivus.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Still Have Soft Spot For Alex Trebek

Of course, longtime fans still hold Alex Trebek closely to their hearts. Trebek has been the only host until his death that they knew regarding Jeopardy! But that was not his first trip into the world of game shows. Back in the 1970s, Trebek was the host of a game show called High Rollers. He also appeared in an updated version of the classic TV game show Concentration. They were among a host of game shows and TV appearances in his illustrious career. And yes, there are some fans who don’t want Jennings or Bialik to become the permanent host.

Meanwhile, Jeopardy! continues to roll along. Champion Robert Won revealed his main concern on the show. What was it? “I was terrified,” Won said in a post-game conversation with Bialik. “I’m a math professor and I wagered wrong. If I lost [because of] a wrong wager, my colleagues wouldn’t let me hear the end of that.” He bet $8,301 in Final Jeopardy! while his opponent wagered $16,000. That put her total at $32,000 while Won finished up at $32,001. Yep, he would win by one little dollar. Just enough to make him the new champion at that time. All it takes, of course, is winning by a dollar to count.