‘Jeopardy!’ Announces Major News Giving Fans Behind-the-Scenes Access

The hit game show “Jeopardy!” has gone through quite a few changes recently. They announced their official hosts and other changes. Something new for the show is the behind-the-scenes look that fans can get from a new podcast, “Inside Jeopardy!”

The show made several announcements concerning the future of “Jeopardy!” yesterday via a note to fans on the website. While everyone focused on hosting confirmation, it was also announced that EP Michael Davies created a podcast called “Inside Jeopardy!”

The note read: “‘Inside Jeopardy!’ Podcast. Because all of the above gives us so much to talk about, and because there is always so much to talk about on Jeopardy! (it’s a sport, remember?) we will be launching a topical weekly podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts. Hosted by the Jeopardy! producers, including me, “Inside Jeopardy!” will give you all an inside look into everything going on behind the scenes at America’s Favorite Quiz Show: everything from game-play analysis and behind-the-scenes stories, to official announcements, and special interviews. Please subscribe now to ‘Inside Jeopardy!’ on Spotify, Apple or wherever you listen to podcasts.”

The podcast begins on Monday, August 1. Davies gave a brief summary of what will be discussed on the first podcast in the note to fans.

“On Monday’s podcast, we will announce all of the contestants who will be returning for a Second Chance to become a Jeopardy! champion. And I will share my vision for Jeopardy!’s future, including new developments in the areas of pop culture and sports, plans for a Jeopardy! Honors awards show and my biggest and most passionately held idea: a Jeopardy! Masters league in primetime or on a streaming platform.”

“Inside Jeopardy!” Podcast Takes Fans BTS

The official Twitter account for the show also tweeted out the announcement. They wrote, “Jeopardy! is hitting the airwaves Aug 1st. For the first time ever, the producers of Jeopardy! are taking you behind the scenes with ‘Inside Jeopardy!,’ the exclusive podcast destination for America’s Favorite Quiz Show. To subscribe, click the link:”

Jeopardy! is hitting the airwaves Aug 1st🎙️



For the first time ever, the producers of Jeopardy! are taking you behind the scenes with 'Inside Jeopardy!,' the exclusive podcast destination for America's Favorite Quiz Show.



To subscribe, click the link: https://t.co/TdNoRQ4sLH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 27, 2022

They then added that if fans have questions for the hosts of the podcast, including Davies, that they could email them to [email protected] This will give them the chance to have them answered on the podcast.

Fans can listen to the new podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, “Jeopardy!” YouTube, and on the official “Jeopardy!” website, according to the LinkTree that the show tweeted.

The announcement of the podcast came along with the announcement of the new hosts. The note confirmed “Big Bang Theory” alum Mayim Bialik and former “Jeopardy!” contestant Ken Jennings to be the new official co-hosts.

The new changes and initiatives will take place on Monday, August 1. Fans can listen to “Inside Jeopardy!” starting on this day.