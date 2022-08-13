‘Jeopardy!’ Audience Member Reveals ‘Amazing’ Ken Jennings Moment Taped for Next Season

“Jeopardy!” icon Ken Jennings is a legend within the show. Announced last month as official co-host alongside Mayim Balik, Jennings is a “Jeopardy!” audience favorite. The show is currently on hiatus, but a fan leaked a touching Jennings moment that is taped for the upcoming season.

Jennings is a former champion of the gameshow. He was on the show as a contestant years ago, and when he was brought back to host, fans of “Jeopardy!” were thrilled.

The show is on summer break right now, with reruns showing in the meantime. An audience member shared an “amazing” moment from filming that was taped for the upcoming season.

A Redditor announced this past week that they were going to attend a taping of “Jeopardy!” The fan had just read Jennings’ book, “Brainiac,” and brought it along with them to the showing. They brought it in hopes of Jennings himself signing the memoir.

They shared on Reddit: “My dad tells the audience coordinator that I brought Ken Jennings’ book and we were wondering if he would be able to sign it. The guy says he can’t promise anything, but to try asking Ken when he takes questions from the audience.”

A studio page overheard the conversation and offered to help, getting the other pages involved. The plan was for the Redditor to ask Jennings to sign the book during the Q&A session. However, they “chickened out” during this time.

Fans Shares Sweet Moment From Set of “Jeopardy!”

The audience member then wrote: “So THEN: one of the pages comes up to me with a piece of paper, asks for my name and to see the book. He writes all the information down, and passes the note to Jimmy, the stage manager. During the next commercial break, Jimmy goes up to Ken with the note. Ken now comes up to the audience and says ‘Is there a Kelly here?’ I raise my hand. He says ‘I heard you have a book for me to sign.’

They said that they confirmed that they wanted him to sign the book. Jennings said, “Well if you have my book of course I’ll sign it!”

“I pass the book to the page who passes it to Jimmy who then passes it to Ken to sign. By this point it’s become a big spectacle. The contestants and crew are watching since the show has essentially stopped. The camera gets a shot of the audience and a close-up of the book as he’s signing it. I’m not used to all this attention so I’m kind of freaking out, but I manage to get out a shaky ‘thank you.’ My dad adds a louder ‘Thank you Ken!’ for good measure. Afterwards, I thank the pages for helping me. One of them tells me he’s never seen Ken sign anything on the show before and they were all excited for me.”