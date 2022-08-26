‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Buzzy Cohen Takes Hilarious Shot at Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter’s Music Taste

“Jeopardy!” icons Buzzy Cohen and Ken Jennings shared a funny exchange on Twitter. The pair playfully got into it about music.

Cohen and Jennings are both former contestants and champions of the gameshow. Cohen took a shot at Jennings through a funny tweet. He tweeted out: “Pro-tip: Listen to Dave Matthews Band right when you wake up – that way your day will definitely get better!”

He then replied to his own tweet, saying: “Fun Fact: @KenJennings and @bradrutter love DMB soooo much! When they’re together it’s practically all they talk about. Comparing who has been to more shows, what they’re favorite extended jams are. These guys are DMB FANATICS.”

Cohen continued: “They pretend to be super cool Gen-Xers who like the hippest of hip from their youth, but really, they just wanna hear some strummy acoustic guitar accompanied by a soprano sax and a fiddle.”

Jennings clapped back in the funniest way: “yeah I like DMB Definitely Muting Buzzy.”

The sarcastic exchange between the two “Jeopardy!” legends was funny. The pair has gone at it on Twitter multiple times recently.

A few weeks ago, the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter shared that the new Inside Jeopardy! podcast episode would feature Cohen breaking down the Tournament of Champions (ToC). Cohen responded, taking a dig at Jennings, writing: “How many times can I point out that @KenJennings has never appeared in a ToC?? Tune in to find out!!”

Jennings again clapped back, replying: “0-3 times: Buzzy this is sad 4-6 times: LA has so many good therapists 7 times and up: oh honey.”

Fans were living for the exchanges between the two friends.

“Jeopardy!” Returns for New Season Next Month

Season 39 of “Jeopardy!” is back in September, and fans are ready for a fresh new season of the gameshow. The new season brings new hosts, Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The two had flip-flopped during last season, taking up the responsibilities of former host Alex Trebek after he sadly passed.

Viewers were anxious to see who the permanent host was going to be between the two, but both were chosen to continue co-hosting. Executive Producer Michael Davies shared a letter to fans on the “Jeopardy!” website sharing the news.



“In Mayim and Ken, we have two outstanding hosts at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers who connect with their own unique fanbases, new fans, and the traditional Jeopardy! viewer. Ken will kick off the season in September, host the inaugural Second Chance competition and the heavily anticipated Tournament of Champions featuring Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, and many, many more. His initial hosting run will take us through December. In the meantime, Mayim will host Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC in primetime. When she takes over from Ken in January, the current plan is to have her host a couple of new tournaments as well as the Jeopardy! National College Championship and as many weeks as she can manage with her other primetime commitment to ‘Call Me Kat,'” he wrote.