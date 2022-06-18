‘Jeopardy!’: Buzzy Cohen Hints at New Host Taking Over for Mayim Bialik

The former star of the hit CBS TV sitcom series The Big Bang Theory Mayim Bialik has been taking on the helm of the hit answer-question game show, Jeopardy! recently. However, one former contestant on the popular game show has now hinted that fans may not be seeing Bialik step into the hosting role in the upcoming Jeopardy! Celebrity edition.

One Former Jeopardy! Contestant Hints That Host Mayim Bialik Is Not Taking On the Same Duties In Celebrity Edition

Jeopardy! alum Buzzy Cohen has recently hinted that Mayim Bialik will not be stepping up to the host podium in the game show’s Celebrity edition. Even though the longtime actress continues to be in the running for securing the full-time hosting gig on the original game show.

During a recent Twitter conversation, Buzzy Cohen hopped in to give a little teaser about the upcoming Celebrity Jeopardy! installments. And, with this teaser, the Jeopardy! champ hints at the possibility that Bialik will not be hosting.

The initial tweet sent from a fan account notes that they are “100% prepared to be wrong but still not totally believing that the Mayim-hosts-primetime-Jeopardy thing is still here.”

The tweet continues to note that, if Bialik were the guaranteed host, “the many press releases talking about Celebrity Jeopardy would have mentioned her by now.”

Then, the former Jeopardy! champ speaks up in the thread, noting that “No, there is another.”

Once Buzzy Cohen stepped in to comment, fans quickly responded. Most wondering what, exactly, it is the Jeopardy! champ is hinting at.

“WAIT WHAT,” one fan of the popular games how asks. Another Jeopardy! watcher comments simply with a Yoda gif saying “So certain are you.”

Another comment cuts straight to the chase asking “BUZZY IS THIS AN ANNOUNCEMENT?”

Is Buzzy Cohen Stepping Into This New Role Now That The Chase Is Coming To An End?

Buzzy Cohen became a household name in the spring of 2016 with an impressive run on the popular game show, taking home a total winning pot of $164,603. His time on the quiz show charmed many. Even the late – and very great – Alex Trebek dubbed the player “Mr. Personality.”

Cohen later returned to compete in the 2017 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. His run on this spin-off was wildly successful as the contestant won the grand prize of $250,000.

Now, following this cryptic Twitter comment, fans are wondering, will Buzzy Cohen be returning to the Jeopardy! stage? This time to host the Celebrity spin-off? Fans speculate that this is a likely scenario. Especially based on the fact that Buzzy’s current role as one of the Chasers on The Chase is coming to an end.

ABC execs have commented that information on this topic will soon be released.

“It’s really just about the details of the announcement,” execs have said in a statement. “And we just are not ready yet, but we will be soon.”