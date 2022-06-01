‘Jeopardy!’ Celebrates Ryan Long Officially Becoming ‘One of the All-Time Greats’

It’s an exciting time when a Jeopardy! contestant makes it to the winner’s circle! And, it’s extra exciting when these wins lead a contestant on the classic television gameshow to become one of the “all-time greats” to grace the Jeopardy! stage.

This is exactly what happened today as host Mayim Bialik introduces Jeopardy! contestant Ryan Long as one of the game show’s “greats.” This big moment comes after the contestant wins a spot on the leaderboard for consecutive wins in regular play. Long’s accomplishment also includes a total winning amount of $200,000 so far.

“Ryan Long is officially one of the all-time greats!” exclaims the Jeopardy! Instagram page in a Tuesday, May 31 post.

Mayim Bialik Celebrates One Gameshow Winner As Jeopardy! Contestant Ryan Long Makes It Onto The ‘Leaderboard Of Legends’

“Well, he did it!” exclaims Jeopardy! host and The Big Bang Theory alum, Mayim Bialik in the Insta video.

“Our champion Ryan Long has made it to the Jeopardy! Leaderboard Of Legends,” the host of the iconic game show continues in the social media post.

“Tied for 10th place all-time for most consecutive wins in regular season play,” Bialik continues of the Jeopardy! winner.

Jeopardy!’s Latest Contestant To Become One Of The Game Show’s “All-Time Greats” Has Already Won Quite A Bit Of Cash!

In the Tuesday Instagram post, host Mayim Bialik notes that not only has Ryan Long made it onto the coveted winner circle and Jeopardy! leaderboard, but he has also won quite a bit in cash prizes as well!

“He has accumulated over $200,000 along the way,” the game show host says of Ryan Long’s impressive accomplishments as a contestant.

“And he has proven that being a lifelong Jeopardy! viewer and self-proclaimed “receptacle of knowledge” can really pay off,” Bialik quips in the message.

Ryan Long Shares A Hilarious Comedy Of Errors He Experienced With A Raccoon While Working As A Bouncer

Ryan Long has been dominating the Jeopardy! board since he stepped onto the stage earlier this month. And, recently, the contestant shared a hilarious bar-related incident which includes his role as a bouncer going head to head – or head to paw – with a mischievous rodent. According to Long, he and his buddy Tim were behind the bar one evening when they notice a raccoon appears on the side of the building.

“We were both standing on the step,” Long remembers.

“And I already started making my way up because, you know, I know about raccoons,” the Jeopardy! champ quips.

“And Tim’s sitting on the steps like, ‘what’s it gonna do, bite us?'” Long remembers. “‘What are you, a wuss?'”

Well, as long tells the story, Tim would soon regret his words when the raccoon decided to go into full attack mode. “And, of course, it goes and clamps on his foot,” Long explains.

“And I’m already inside the bar!” he adds with a laugh.

A hilarious tale, and hopefully just one of many more that we hear as Long continues his reign as current Jeopardy! champ. Working his way even further up the Jeopardy! leaderboard joining legends such as Mattea Roach, Matt Amodio, and Ken Jennings.