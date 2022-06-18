‘Jeopardy!’ Challenges Fans to Answer These Clues About ‘Pop’ Rock in Honor of Father’s Day

With Father’s Day right around the corner, “Jeopardy!” decided to celebrate dads everywhere with a category dedicated to “Pop” Rocks.

The category focuses on famous rock musicians who also happen to be dads. The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter page posted a video about the category and challenged fans to “Respond to these ‘Pop’ Rock clues while eating pop rocks.”

Try out the clues for yourself before we dive into the answers below.

Father's Day Challenge: Respond to these "Pop" Rock clues while eating pop rocks. pic.twitter.com/JIq8VQwiIc — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 18, 2022

Contestant Sadie Goldberger kicked off the category with the $200 clue. It showed a photo of a rock’n’roll father and daughter and read, “Seen here, he’s pops to British model Georgia May and to seven other kids.”

Fellow contestant Molly Fleming correctly answered, “Who is Mick Jagger?” Fleming kept going with the $400 clue for “Pop” Rocks. It read, “In an interview, Frances Bean said of this late father, ‘His artistry was on another level.'”

Goldberger picked up this clue and replied, “Who is Kurt Cobain?” For the $600 clue, contestants had to answer, “A few years back, daughter Liv posted a sweet video of her and dad, this Aerosmith frontman, singing ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You.'”

Goldberger once again buzzed in before Fleming or the returning “Jeopardy!” champ Megan Wachspress. “Who is Steven Tyler?” she answered.

For the $800 clue, host Mayim Bialik said, “At his Rock Hall of Fame induction, this late legend’s son Dhani joined Tom Petty and others in playing ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps.'”

To no one’s surprise, Goldberger struck again with, “Who is [George] Harrison?”

Finally, for the $1,000 clue, Fleming buzzed in first. The clue read, “In 2000, Duncan Jones directed a concert film of this legendary pop, born David Jones, rocking out at the Roseland Ballroom.”

Fleming, unfortunately, incorrectly answered, “Who is Iggy Pop?” Goldberger then once again beat out Wachspress for a shot at the answer. “Who is David Bowie?”

Bialik laughed and said, “That’s right. Megan’s child is named for David Bowie.” Megan laughed too and grumbled about missing out on the easy answer.

Current ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Megan Wachspress Will Soon Become Eligible for the Tournament of Champions

On Friday night, Megan Wachspress won her fourth consecutive game. She narrowly beat out Sadie Goldberger, who was one letter away from correctly answering the “Final Jeopardy!” question. But Wachspress advances to Monday night’s game, where she competes for her fifth consecutive win.

If she wins this fifth game, then Wachspress becomes eligible for the upcoming Tournament of Champions. Currently, 15 contenders sit on the eligibility board on the show’s website. She’ll face some fierce competition, especially from super champions like Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and Ryan Long.

But let’s not discount the other multi-day champions as well. These include Jonathan Fisher, Courtney Shah, Brian Chang, Eric Ahasic, Zach Newkirk, Andrew He, Tyler Rhode, Jackie Kelly, and John Focht.