‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Calls Out FOX For Not Airing First Pitch During MLB Game

Following the news that Fox Sports did not air her first pitch on Pride Day at the San Francisco Giants vs Los Angeles Dodgers game, “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is now calling out the TV network.

As previously reported, Fox Sports reportedly elected to not air the “Jeopardy!” champion’s pitch during its broadcast. The network ended up using footage of NASCAR driver Kurt Busch making a ceremonial instead, which he did at the same stadium when the Giants went against the Rockies days earlier. This was reportedly done to remind viewers that the network was planning to televise the NASCAR race at Sonoma Raceway the next day.

However, play-by-play announcer Adam Amin said during the broadcast, “Kurt Busch threw out the first pitch. Of course, we’ve got the NASCAR race tomorrow coming up from Sonoma. You’ll see that on the Fox networks.”

Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper clarified to viewers on NBC Sports Bay Area after the game that the Fox Sports broadcast implied that Busch threw the first pitch, per SI. “It was Amy Schneider from Jeopardy! fame who threw out the first pitch on Pride Day yesterday. So I just wanted to make sure she got her due.”

Users on Twitter had a lot to say about Fox Sports’ broadcasting and even accused the outlet of editing Schneider from the game’s airing. The network has denied the accusations. However, the “Jeopardy!” champion simply responded with a five-word sentence. “Well, that’s Fox for you.”

Well, that’s Fox for you https://t.co/YF3n1ACi1l — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) June 13, 2022

Cyd Zeigler, the Co-Founder of Outsports.com, also spoke to Today about what Fox Sports’ broadcasting. “Is this some moment of transphobia? No, that’s not how I read it. It’s certainly unfortunate that it happened and it’s great the announcers the next day talked about it. But I’m not reading this as trying to erase the LGBT community.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Speaks About Her Quick Rise to Fame

While speaking to Today earlier this spring, “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider spoke about how quickly she gained fame due to her time on the show. “I knew going into it that ‘Jeopardy!’ has an older fan base; people who wouldn’t have seen a trans person as much,” Schneider explained. “It was certainly something I worried about a bit, but I decided, I’ll just be myself and whatever happens, happens.”

Schneider also stated that it was a great opportunity to be the first trans person on the “Jeopardy!” stage. “To represent the trans community in that kind of way. I’m so excited for all the people to come after me to make it normal, but it was really an honor to be the first.”

Schneider went on to add that more people are approaching her due to her “Jeopardy!” fame. “There’s no one age, gender, ethnicity … none of that. It could be anyone saying how much they love the show, and I think that’s what’s really great about it.”