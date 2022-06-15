‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Eric Ahasic Explains How Game Show Is ‘Mentally and Physically Exhausting’

For six episodes of Jeopardy! in a row, Eric Ahasic had the hot hand. It appeared the champ could do no wrong, as he wasn’t just winning, he was absolutely crushing his fellow competitors (in the kindest way possible, of course). When game seven came around, however, someone finally had the meteorologist’s number and he was defeated at last.

A lifelong Jeopardy! fan, Eric Ahasic had no expectations when he arrived on the set. He simply wanted to do his best and revel in the magic that was competing on his favorite show after 16 years of applying to be a contestant. Now that it’s over, Eric feels no regret or ill will toward the competitor who bested him. On the contrary, he’ll always look back on his time on the game show with fondness.

Eric Ahasic Calls Being ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion ‘Exhausting’

Despite his love for the show and his time as a contestant, Eric Ahasic can’t help but admit that being Jeopardy! champion is nothing short of a grueling experience. In an interview with KARE 11 News, the former champ recounted the exhausting few days.

On his first day on set, Eric Ahasic performed the stunning feat of dethroning Ryan Long, a champion with a 16-game streak. So when it came time to take on the role of Jeopardy! champ himself, Eric knew just who to talk to.

“I remember talking to Ryan, the awesome champion, what an awesome guy,” Ahasic recalled. “And just saying, ‘How do you do this? How did you do this sixteen times in a row? How does anyone do this five, ten, sixteen [times]?’ There was a 40-game winner this year! Ken Jennings won 74 of these in a row.”

“Because it is just mentally exhausting, right?” he continued. “But it’s physically exhausting! Because you’re standing, you’re stressed, you know, all of that stuff.”

Ahasic then described a hectic day in the life on set as a Jeopardy! champion. “And then! So you win, right? You, ‘Oh my god, I just won,'” he began. “They take you off stage, they take your microphone off.”

“You walk back, you change your clothes real fast. You get a new coat of makeup on, get your hair touched up, you walk back to the stage…that’s 15 minutes. There are two new competitors there. It’s zero to zero to zero…try to do it again.”

Eric Ahasic Looks Back on His Days as Champion

Following this defeat, Eric Ahasic took to Twitter to express his gratitude for his time as a contestant on his favorite show in a lengthy thread. He began by congratulating the contestant who defeated him, Megan Wachspress. After sending his fellow competitors some admiring words, he briefly explained the loss. “Sometimes your luck just runs out,” he wrote. “30 seconds can give you a LONG time to overthink up there!”

The six-game champion then gushed over the game show and looked forward to his second appearance in the fall. “Being on Jeopardy! was one of the coolest experiences of my life,” he wrote. “And managing to have the success that I did was truly the culmination of a dream come true. HUGE thanks to all of the Jeopardy staff & especially all of my fellow contestants for two amazing and memorable days!”

“I am so excited to have earned the privilege of being invited for one more shot on the Jeopardy stage this fall at the Tournament of Champions,” Ahasic continued. “I was excited just to watch it on TV a few months ago, so I can’t wait to actually be a part of that group & compete alongside them!”