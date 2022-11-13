‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Matt Amodio Speaks After Shocking Tournament of Champions Loss

It was quite a shock to see Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio lose on the beloved game show during its Tournament of Champions. Amodio had been pretty quiet afterward but he’s now speaking out. Heck, even longtime fans of the show and of Amodio just didn’t understand what happened with the 38-time winner. Amodio was going up against Sam Buttrey and John Focht. Our buddy Ken Jennings has been overseeing the Tournament of Champions event. It features 21 champs from the show’s past year. Right now, the competition finds itself in the semifinal round. Amodio was given a free pass to this round along with Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach, The Sun reports.

Amodio would not only lose to Buttrey, but he came in third in the game. Amodio headed over to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations, Sam Buttrey, on a well-deserved victory! I enjoyed getting to spend time with you off the stage, and am content losing to a phenomenal player who also happens to be a fun, wonderful person!” He also said, “That was an amazing game of Jeopardy!, I’m proud to have been part of it! What an honor to share the stage with two brilliant human beings. Thank you.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Speak Out After Matt Amodio Loss

The fans were out in force, too. One wrote, “So sad you didn’t win, but it was great seeing you on TV again! You will forever be my favorite Jeopardy contestant of all time!” This fan wrote, “You will be missed!” Amodio amassed regular season earnings of $1.5 million. That’s more than Schneider’s $1.3 million in winnings. Amodio also rented the tournament as one of the show’s two winningest champs last season. Things broke down for Amodio in the Final Jeopardy! round. Going into it, Buttrey had $23,000 in winnings, Amodio had $16,800, and Focht had $12,600. The clue was as follows: “By ferry, the distance between these 2 paired Mediterranean islands is about 40 miles from Alcudia to Ciutadella.”

Jennings told Amodio, “I know Matt likes those map clues.” All three contestants did come up with the right answer, being, “What are Majorca and Minorca?” Amodio, though, wagered just $0 and finished in last place. A fan wrote under Amodio’s tweet, “I love you but why didn’t you bet it all?”

Another fan added, “My question too – why did you not bet anything?” This fan wrote, “It wouldn’t have mattered. Even if he did [bet it all], Sam would have beat him by a dollar [if correct].” And we have this fan who wrote, “Matt knows how to wager.” This fan wrote, “I like Matt Amodio a lot, but if you can’t bet on yourself in the Tournament of Champions, I’m not sure when you can,”