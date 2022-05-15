‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Discusses Upcoming Tournament of Champions

This season of Jeopardy! saw young Canadian competitor Mattea Roach cement her name in the game show history books. During her time on the show, Mattea Roach racked up an incredible 23 consecutive wins, making her the fifth winningest Jeopardy! contestant and the youngest champion in the Hall of Fame.

Her impressive winning streak also earned her a ticket to the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions later this year. In a recent AMA thread on Reddit, Mattea Roach answered Jeopardy! fans burning questions about herself and her time on the show.

One fan asked if there was a specific aspect of the Tournament of Champions Mattea was looking forward to most. The champ has spoken of the Jeopardy! team in glowing terms on multiple occasions and her answer reflected that sentiment.

“I’m most looking forward to seeing the Jeopardy! production staff again (I seriously cannot say enough good things about them; everyone was lovely) and meeting everyone else who’ll be competing!” Mattea wrote in reply. “This ToC field is not only stacked with talent, but also with great people, according to what I’ve heard. I’m hoping that taping it will be a lot of fun!”

Along with Mattea Roach, the contestants who are eligible for the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions include Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher, Courtney Shah, and Brian Chang, among others. Although no one has even come close to touching Ken Jennings‘ 74-game streak, several ToC contestants have double-digit wins to their name and will no doubt pose quite a challenge to Mattea Roach.

Danielle Maurer Talks Defeating Mattea Roach on ‘Jeopardy!’

After 23 straight wins, Mattea Roach’s Jeopardy! run finally came to an end when she lost to newcomer Danielle Maurer by a single dollar. Roach felt no hard feelings whatsoever, taking to Twitter almost immediately to congratulate Maurer on her hard-fought victory.

In an interview with the producers of Jeopardy! Danielle Maurer recalled winning the game by a hair. “I was just standing up there with my pen and paper thinking this is the most important math that I will ever do in my life,” Danielle said. “I knew Mattea would bet to defend. She will bet as if I’m going to bet everything.”

“So if she gets it right, I lose,” she continued. “There’s a no-win scenario there for me. So, I’m going to bet as if she gets it wrong because that’s the only chance realistically that I am going to have.”

“I did not expect to win going in there until they revealed her answer, and then I could just feel my heart start pounding,” Maurer explained. “I’m from Atlanta, I’ve lived here for almost ten years. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is the airport I fly out of constantly. So, I looked at that clue like surely it can’t be that easy, can it?”