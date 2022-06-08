‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Reacts to ‘Formidable’ Ryan Long’s Win Streak Ending

Former “Jeopardy!” champ Mattea Roach saw a lot of love for her quirky personality and dynamic gameplay amid her 23-game winning streak, and now, she’s sharing her own love for the game show’s most recent super-champ, Ryan Long.

I've only watched Jeopardy sporadically over the past month, but from what I saw of @blirish_charm's run, he's a formidable player and a lovely person. I can't wait to meet him at this fall's Tournament of Champions! — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) June 7, 2022

While Roach spent several weeks blowing fellow contestants out of the water, her new post reveals she’s only watched “Jeopardy!” “sporadically” the last month, but that she enjoyed tuning in. Of Ryan Long, she wrote, “From what I saw of [Ryan Long’s] run, he’s a formidable player and a lovely person.”

She sweetly added, “I can’t wait to meet him at this fall’s Tournament of Champions!”

Mattea Roach, at just 23 years old, attracted a massive fanbase during her “Jeopardy!” run. However, she was, in a way divisive as she seemed to represent a new, changing era for the long-running game show. Ryan Long, in comparison, drew the love of the majority of the TV show’s audience with his genuine personality and relatable backstory.

Nevertheless, the game show star ignited another interesting conversation in her Twitter thread, some of which you can read below.

“I hope the past few months of Jeopardy have put across that this game is for everyone,” Roach added, “regardless of age, background, profession, or what areas of trivia you know the most about.” She encouraged other hopeful potential contestants, “If you have a thirst for knowledge and a reasonably good memory, you too could be a champion.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Look Forward to the Tournament of Champions

Season 38 of “Jeopardy!” has been completely atypical, giving us five of the game show’s 10 historic champions in less than a year. As such, the Tournament of Champions, taking place this fall as per Mattea Roach’s post, will definitely prove to be interesting. And after several long-running contestants made dynamic connections with audience members, plenty of viewers are looking forward to this fall’s TOC.

“You are a great champion Mattea,” one of the former contestant’s fans wrote. “[T]his TOC is going to be one for the ages.”

Other “Jeopardy!” fans shared similar comments, with another writing, “Mattea, Ryan, and Matt are my favourites! Can’t wait for the TOC to begin!”

Meanwhile, one other commenter shared their thoughts on how this seasons TOC, as well as its string of super-champs, will affect the show’s ratings.

“The TOC, a ratings’ bonanza!!!” they exclaimed. “And they predicted a quick demise sans Alex [Trebek]. Really good fortune for all these new Jeopardy! celebrities to appear this season.”

Ahead of this year’s TOC, Ryan Long had his own message for fans, and that’s to encourage them to “break out of that box.”

He explains, “Sometimes it feels like society put you in a box, and you are classified as a certain thing with a certain destiny, even though you may feel differently inside.”

Of his “Jeopardy!” experience, he continued, “For the longest time, I didn’t believe that a person could really break out of that box. But I feel like this thing that just happened is proof that you can.”

Long completed his “Jeopardy!” run lagging 7 games behind Mattea Roach, though his relatability made him one of the most likable contestants of the show for many fans.