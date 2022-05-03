‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Reveals Her Favorite Past Contestants

Mattea Roach might be on a win-streak of her own, but in between episodes, the current “Jeopardy!” champ took a moment to reveal some of her favorite past contestants. See which champs the current champ chose from in her Instagram post below.

Unfortunately for our game show host, Ken Jennings did not make the list of Mattea Roach’s all-time favorite “Jeopardy!” champs. Though he did accept the slight with grace. In answering his question, Roach shared that Julia Collins and recent champ Amy Schneider have been her favorite contestants so far. Why?

“Julia Collins, of course, was like the iconic female Jeopardy! player for such a long time,” the 20-day champ said. As per the iconic game show’s website, Julia Collins went on a “historic” winning streak back in 2014, winning 20 games herself. In the end, she brought home more than $400,000.

The outlet states Collins rapidly became a fan-favorite player, and that she was well-known for her vast collection of sweaters.

Mattea Roach also recognized Amy Schneider, stating, “As I was preparing to come on the show, I was, of course, watching Amy’s games, and she was just such a huge inspiration to me preparing. I do not think I’m nearly as good as her.”

While Mattea Roach highlighted two iconic “Jeopardy!” champs as her top favorites, who’s to say Mattea Roach’s name won’t go down in the canon of the popular game show?

Mattea Roach has Already Made ‘Jeopardy!’ History

Whether or not Mattea Roach continues her current “Jeopardy!” streak remains to be seen, however, already, the 23-year-old law student has achieved a significant place within the game show’s rankings. After a solid 20 wins, Roach has locked her spot in the game show’s iconic Tournament of Champions.

There, she’ll meet with former champs, and her own personal favorite contestants, Julia Collins and Amy Schneider. Mattea Roach will also face off with another former “Jeopardy!” champ from the current season, fan-favorite contestant, Matt Amodio.

The “Jeopardy!” website reveals Mattea Roach is currently seventh on the leaderboard for consecutive wins and 10th for regular season winnings. As to the current season, the 23-year-old contestant ranks in third, just behind current season champs, Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider.

The young “Jeopardy!” contestant previously shared her humorous reaction to seeing so much money in her name.

“I’m only 23,” she said. “So, this is like so much more money than I’ve ever seen in my entire life. It’s really amazing. I’m so grateful.”

Roach also spoke about her position as the current “Jeopardy!” champ.

“This has been such a crazy season of streaks. I was fully thinking, you know, Amy might still be here. If it’s not Amy, there’s going to be some other super-champion that’s just going to knock me out of game one.”

However, in reflecting on her time on the show so far, she said, “I guess what I didn’t realize is maybe I could become the super champion I wanted to see in the world.”