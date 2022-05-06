‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Weighs In on Who Should Be the Permanent Host

Jeopardy champ Mattea Roach, like everyone in the world, has an opinion on who should be the permanent host. Roach happened to notch her 23rd straight victory on Thursday night and keeps on her winning ways. The current champ is on a roll and offers her thoughts about who she’d like to see behind the podium on a full-time basis.

Current Champ Sides With Ken Jennings On ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Question

“I would say Ken [Jennings] because of his history with the show,” Mattea Roach of Jeopardy says in an interview with Vulture. “As a contestant, there’s something really special about being on stage with the greatest player of all time. Someone who understands in a very visceral way what it’s like to be in your position. Mayim [Bialik] is fantastic, but she doesn’t have that same experience.”

Roach also is talking about her divisive strategy on the show. “I looked at the other contestants if they got a Daily Double or if they were telling their anecdotes,” she says. “During the game, I was only looking at the board. Didn’t pay attention to what anyone else was saying other than if someone else responded to a clue incorrectly.”

She’s also aware that her mannerisms have brought a lot of fan mail. “My wrist has received a lot of fan mail,” Roach says. “If anything, my wrist received a lot of hate mail. A lot of people really didn’t like it. I saw a couple of fan cams of my wrist, which is funny.”

Mattea Roach Talks About Her Approach For Each Game

So, how does she approach each game? Roach talks about it with Jennings. “There’s only so many things that are gonna be asked about on Jeopardy!,” she says. “Like I feel like I have a good general knowledge of many things. Except for sports.” As for preparation, she tells Jennings, “Mostly I looked at J! Archive a lot. And that was really all. I bought flashcards but did not actually write anything on them. So we think that was more psychological preparation than anything else.”

Roach has officially qualified for the Tournament of Champions. Through 15 games, Roach had won $352,781. “I’m only 23,” she says. “So, this is like so much more money than I’ve ever seen in my entire life. It’s really amazing. I’m so grateful.” Her win streak keeps on going and viewers will be watching to see how far Jeopardy champ Mattea Roach, the tudor from Canada, can keep on the winning road. Will she be able to add to her winnings again on Friday? People want to know and they are going to watch closely around how she plays the game.