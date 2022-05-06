‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach’s Run Finally Comes to an End After 23 Straight Wins

by Joe Rutland
It is the end of the road for Jeopardy! champ Mattea Roach as the Canadian tutor sees her run of victories end at 23 straight on Friday. She leaves with $560,983 in winnings as Danielle Maurer beat her by a single dollar in Final Jeopardy! on Friday.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Comes Up One Dollar Short

Maurer finished in first place with $15,600, beating out Roach’s $15,599 total. “It feels still kind of like a dream,” Roach said in a statement. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game and so I still can’t believe it. You know, it’s strange, obviously, I didn’t come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience.”

Roach’s misstep in the latest game was wagering $3,601 during Final Jeopardy!, which she did not answer correctly. She had been in the lead with $19,200, but when Maurer wagered $4,200 of her $11,400 total heading into Final Jeopardy!, she edged Roach out by answering correctly.

The Final Jeopardy! category was “USA,” and the clue read: “These 2 Mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler.” The correct response to the clue was, “Who are William Hartsfield & Maynard Jackson?”

Currently, Roach’s 23 wins and $560,983 prize places her at number five on both the all-time consecutive games list and the all-time highest regular-season winnings list. Reflecting on other champs, she said, “When I think of the caliber of those four players, I really don’t feel like I deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as them to be honest. And there’s a noticeable financial gap between my money and theirs, but it’s an amazing accomplishment. Like, I can’t believe it. It’s such a huge honor that I am being spoken of in relation to people like Ken, James, Matt, Amy. It’s, wow. There’s no words.”

