‘Jeopardy!’: Ryan Long Explains Why He Has Been ‘Lying’ to His Child About the Show

Current “Jeopardy!” champ Ryan Long has kept his 15-day winning streak a secret from his eight-year-old son in Philadelphia. But he promises it’s for a good reason.

After securing his 15th consecutive win on Friday, June 3, Long opened up to “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik about his weekend plans. When Bialik asked, he said he plans to “Go home, soak in the tub, and continue lying to my child.”

That last part earned laughs from Bialik and Long’s fellow contestants, per a video posted on the “Jeopardy!” Instagram page earlier. One of the contestants, Lucia Wang, asked Long, “What are the lies that you’ve told so far?”

Apparently, Long’s son knows that he’s competing on “Jeopardy!” as a contestant. But he has no idea how successful or record-breaking his dad’s run has been so far. He just knows that Long flies out to California every once in a while for a game show.

When Bialik confirmed that Long’s son is eight years old, she added, “That’s dangerous with this kind of information.”

The “Jeopardy!” champion replied, “Exactly, that’s why I haven’t told him yet. I can’t. He’ll tell everyone. He’s in a cyber charter school, so he gets on the Zoom and he’ll start telling everybody everything. Like, ‘Yeah, so I don’t have that English homework, but my dad’s on ‘Jeopardy!’ and he won a bunch.”

I mean, what eight-year-old wouldn’t use that excuse to get out of doing homework?

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Talks About Becoming a ‘Legend’

This season of “Jeopardy!” has witnessed more super champions than any other. And to honor that accomplishment, the game show changed the name of its Hall of Fame webpage to the Leaderboard of Legends page. And now, Ryan Long has joined the ranks of those “Jeopardy!” GOATS.

When asked how it feels to be a “legend” Long said in a recent interview, “Every time I hear it, it sounds like I’m waiting for the punchline. Yeah, a legend? A legend’s a nice title.”

The interviewer then asked about Long’s game strategy, which apparently has been completely made up as Long has gone along.

“I’d be lying if I said I had any kind of plan,” Long replied. “I really…I just do what feels right.”

The conversation then veered toward Long’s eight-year-old son, where he once again confirmed that he can’t tell his son any sensitive secrets. “There’s no filter there,” Long shared. “He’s in cyber school…he will get on there with all his classmates and just be like, ‘yeah, blah, blah, blah…by the way my dad’s a Jeopardy! champion.’”

But he knows his son will be proud when he hears of all his dad’s accomplishments. “It feels really, really good for him to see me like that,” Long said.