‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Posts Unfortunate Twitter Update

Ryan Long has a bone to pick with Twitter. Although it’s been nothing wins for the “Jeopardy!” champ, he took an L when he received a notice that he wouldn’t get the coveted blue tick mark next to his name on Twitter.

Airing out his grievance on the platform, the Philly native shared a screenshot of an email he received from Twitter, saying that his request to get the desirable check mark wouldn’t come anytime soon. “Welp. So much for that blue check mark, I guess,” the reigning “Jeopardy!” champion wrote in the tweet next to a screenshot of the email.

Welp. So much for that blue check mark, I guess 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Fwet9p16Xg — Ryan Long (@blirish_charm) June 4, 2022

Despite the bad news, Long has bigger fish to fry. The ride share driver is currently riding high on the game show. On Friday, he continued his winning streak, bringing his winning total to a whopping $299,400, and he has officially secured his spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

As of now, he’s held the title of “Jeopardy!” champ for the past 16 games. During his time on the show, his newfound fans have rallied around him in support.

On Friday, he battled with fellow contestants to maintain his title. His competition included Wyatt Yankus, a policy analyst from Washington, D.C., and Lucia Yang, a medical and doctoral student originally from San Diego, California.

Ryan Long continues to crush with 16th straight win

It was a close call after the “Jeopardy!” round. With $4,600, Long held a narrow lead over Yankus. Meanwhile, Yang looked to come back in the game after betting $600. However, Long pulled away after “Double Jeopardy!” finished. He banked $19,200. Yankus sat in second with $8,800, followed by Yang with $4,200. Both Long and Yankus answered “Final Jeopardy!” correctly. Long’s strong lead let him add $800 to his total.

It was nice to see the two contestants correctly answer the “Final Jeopardy” clue. But unfortunately, during the three previous nights, all three contestants weren’t successful in their guesses.

Long, a 39-year-old from Philadelphia now holds the ninth-longest winning streak in the show’s history. He’s garnered a solid fan base for his easy-going personality, humor, and of course, his encyclopedic knowledge of trivia, which he attributes to his “storage locker” of a brain.

Long may be feeling like this is a whirlwind of an experience, considering he was once living paycheck-to-paycheck. When he was diagnosed with COVID-19, he had to put a hold on his ride-sharing, which made him pinch pennies to provide for his eight-year-old son.

“The money’s life changing,” Long said about the massive winnings he’s racked up. “It’s not like I’m set for life, but if I’m smart with it, I can definitely do some things. I’m very happy and very, very fortunate.”

However, it might take some time for Long to see that money hit his bank account. As it turns out, the show doesn’t pay out until a contestant’s run on the show is over and has aired.