‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Responds to Mattea Roach’s Message About Upcoming Tournament of Champions

On Monday (June 13th), Ryan Long sent out a tweet in response to fellow “Jeopardy!” champion Mattea Roach about the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

In her own tweet, Mattea Roach stated that while she only watched “Jeopardy!” Over the past month, what she saw of Long’s run was that he is a “formidable” player and a “lovely” person. “I can’t wait to meet him at this fall’s Tournament of Champions!”

In response to Roach’s sweet comments, Long declared, “You’re no slouch yourself… Can’t wait to meet you! Also can’t wait to get that chicken Caesar wrap again from the commissary, but that’s a whole other thing.”

Ryan Long finished his 16 “Jeopardy!” winning stream earlier this month. Although he was sad to leave the show, Long noted there was some physical pain in standing on the game show set. “My knees hurt so bad right now from just weeks and weeks of standing at the podium. It’s definitely it. Everything, I can’t even put a specific value on it. It’s been great.”

Long won nearly $300,000 during his “Jeopardy!” streak. However, despite his game show success, the champion is still planning to remain true to himself. “I’m going to be the same. Whatever circumstances, I am who I am. But it’s definitely going to change the quality of my life.”

Mattea Roach Reveals One Obstacle She is Facing While Trying to Get the $560,000 She Won on ‘Jeopardy!’

Meanwhile, “Jeopardy!” champ Mattea Roach recently revealed that there is one obstacle that’s stopping her from receiving the $560,000 she won during her 23-winning game streak.

In a tweet, the “Jeopardy!” champion shared, “No only was the cheque not small enough for a mobile depot, the bank held it for FIFTEEN business days because it was a ‘large amount of money in a foreign currency.”

“Jeopardy!” fans responded to Roach’s comments by writing, “You’d think ‘Jeopardy!’ Would have gone ‘crypto.’ SO much ‘time’ and money wasted. They made yours and ‘some,’ that’s why it took 15 days. Poor investors to be honest.”

Mike Janela, the contestant Roach took on and won against, also tweeted his reaction. “Guess they sniff out your secret career as international drug-runner/money launderer/ black market dealer lol.”

Amy Schneider, who won more than $1.38 million during her 40-day winning streak said it took three months for her to receive the money. The New York Times recently reported that as of January 31st of this year, Schneider’s check hadn’t arrived yet. She was also still working full time.

While speaking about her “Jeopardy!” streak, Schneider went on to add, “It started airing when I knew that I had done this kind of historic thing and nobody else knew anything about it.”