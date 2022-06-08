‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Reveals Plans for His $300K Winnings

Following the end of his “Jeopardy!” champion streak, Ryan Long reveals plans for his $300,000 game winnings.

While speaking to USA Today, the “Jeopardy!” champion admits he hasn’t really thought too much about his ultimate plan for the money. “I’ve been telling people I just want to take my son fishing. That’s pretty much where I’m at. I’ve got to get a bunch of stuff figured out before I can even go kind of crazy. I just made my first ever appointment with an accountant today. I never had a need for an accountant, or a lawyer. Now, I’m looking into getting both, and it’s really trippy.”

When asked what his game plan actually was during his “Jeopardy!” winning stream, Long declared, “I just go with my gut. I didn’t have any particular reason for not running up and down the board, and I didn’t have any particular reason for the wagers I made. I didn’t play anything ahead of time, and it worked out for me.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Ryan Long Declares He Did Not ‘Throw’ The Game

Meanwhile, “Jeopardy!” champion Ryan Long cleared the air of those rumors concerning him losing his final game on purpose. “I didn’t throw the game. I didn’t lay down for it, but I wasn’t sad that I lost either,” Long declared. He also said that he felt like he was maybe ready to go, but he didn’t lay down. However, he knew he wasn’t on his “top form” that day.

Also speaking on the Daily Double, which was about Martin Luther King Jr., Long stated, “I’ve done projects on Dr. King. I’ve studied Dr. King. My mother told me about Dr. King growing up. I knew he went to Boston and lived there, but when I got that question, when I blanked on it, I was like, ‘Alright, well. That’s probably a sign.’”

Although he believes he was just a little slower on the buzzer that day than usual, he’s not taking anything from his opponent, Eric Ahasic, a meteorologist from Minneapolis. “He played a hell of a game.”

When also asked what his plans are to prepare for the Tournament of Champions, Long said he’s planning to concentrate on endurance and stamina. “Because that was not a thing that I thought about at all before I went the first time, just the sheer act of standing there under the lights all day and hustling back and forth between wardrobe and makeup and the stage. I’m going to try to trim down a little bit, and I’ll see what happens.”

In regards to whether or not his rotating two shirts and sweater vests will be returning for the tournament, Long added, “ I told somebody earlier I dipped them in bronze. The two dress shirts are part of a rotation now, so they have siblings. I think I have four now, four or five.”