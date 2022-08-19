‘Jeopardy!’ Champs To Battle It Out for Charity

Several “Jeopardy!” champions are heading to Las Vegas this weekend for another showdown. This time, it’s for charity.

The Titan Throwdown in Las Vegas happens in support of Project 150, a “non-profit providing free support and services to homeless, displaced, and disadvantaged high school students.” Former “Jeopardy!” champs Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer, Buzzy Cohen, and more will take part in The Titan Throwdown.

The official Twitter account for Project 150 tweeted about the event, writing: “Game Show Fans! This just in.. @AmodioMatt will be joining us in Las Vegas this Saturday for The Titan Throwdown. This is a one-nite only LIVE trivia game show featuring @[email protected]@[email protected]@MarkLabbett Get your tickets at http://thespacelv.com.”

“Jeopardy!” legend and co-host Ken Jennings even quote-tweeted it, writing: “Whoa, this is some lineup! And benefits a great cause. (NOT just @James_Holzhauer getting smacked around. A Las Vegas nonprofit called Project 150.)”

The event will take place at The Space in Las Vegas, an event venue that describes itself as a “community-driven charity-based arts complex.” The venue’s website also provides additional information on the event: “Join us for a fun filled night with the top game show winning contestants from Jeopardy!, The Chase, and Masterminds. This is a live game show featuring the ‘Titans’ who will take on contestants in a challenging game of trivia – LIVE. The game will be hosted by local celebrity Chet Buchanan of 98.5 KLUC and the proceeds from the event will benefit local charity Project 150. Your ticket includes entry to the gameshow and the opportunity for photos and autograph signings from the Titans. All ages welcome.”

“Jeopardy!” Titan Throwdown Features Former Champs

Unfortunately, the show will not be livestreamed or televised, so the only way to tune in is to go. However, fans are still excitedly awaiting the results after the show. The Titan Throwback takes place on Saturday, August 20.

“Jeopardy!” also comes back soon, with the off season quickly coming to an end. The upcoming season comes with new hosts and as well as some other new changes. Jennings and neuroscientist/actress Mayim Bialik were announced as the official co-hosts of the show.

This was announced back at the end of July, with EP Michael Davies sharing a statement. “The fact is, we have so much Jeopardy! to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed. And succeed it has. With Mayim and Ken hosting, the show is considerably up in viewership year over year, with more than 27M viewers tuning in each week this season,” he wrote.

The new season of “Jeopardy!” premieres September 12.