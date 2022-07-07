‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Absolutely Freaks Out After Winning Third Game in a Row

Current “Jeopardy!” champ Yungsheng Wang celebrated his third victory on the game show last night, while also bemoaning his miss of an easy clue.

Wang is a public defender from Los Angeles. During yesterday’s “Double Jeopardy!” round, Wang kept coming back to the “In the Courtroom” category. Unfortunately, for one of the clues that he buzzed in on, Wang blanked on the answer and the time ran out. You could see that he had it on the tip of his tongue, but he couldn’t answer before the five seconds were up.

After he cinched his victory, “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik asked Wang about the slip-up. “I do want to ask about sidebar. You’re a public defender,” Bialik said with a laugh as the audience joined in. “You knew it, it just wouldn’t come out in time.”

Wang shook his head and said, “My judge is gonna kill me. I haven’t done it in a while, so he’s gonna be like, ‘Really? Really, you’re in here every single day. What is wrong with you?’

“I’m like, ‘Well, you try to do this,'” Wang explained, gesturing at the podium in front of him. He brings up a good point, though. Actually being up on the Alex Trebek Stage on “Jeopardy!” can be an intimidating experience. Even for contestants whose knowledge is impeccable.

But Wang managed to pull through on his third win, and he celebrated by jumping around enthusiastically on stage. You can see it in the video below, posted on the “Jeopardy!” Twitter page.

“Public defender Yungsheng’s is never going to live down missing a clue from IN THE COURTROOM,” the post’s caption reads.

Could ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Yungsheng Wang Make It To This Season’s Tournament of Champions?

After three wins, Yungsheng Wang is now only two victories away from becoming eligible for this season’s stacked Tournament of Champions. This has been a “Jeopardy!” season like no other, with record breakers and super champions galore.

So far, Wang has made an impressive showing on the game show. He won more than $20,000 in his first game, $25,000 in his second game, and $36,000 in his most recent match. A massive wager during the “Final Jeopardy!” round last night solidified his third win. And if this luck continues for two more matches, then wang could easily compete on this season’s ToC.

The ToC eligibility roster is already pretty stacked. We’ve got major super champions like Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and Ryan Long. Then we’ve got hard-hitting competitors like Courtney Shah and Brian Chang, plus Jonathan Fisher, Eric Ahasic, Zach Newkirk, and Megan Wachspress. Fellow five-day winners include Andrew He and Tyler Rhode. And of course, we have the Professors Tournament champ Sam Buttrey and National College Championship winner Jaskaran Singh.

Stay tuned to find out if Wang’s success lands him a spot in this impressive ToC lineup.