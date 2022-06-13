‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Claims He Was ‘Personally Bullied’ by Host Mayim Bialik

Being a contestant on Jeopardy! is tough. And sometimes, when you don’t know the answer, the best way to make it out of the situation with a smile on your face is to make a joke. For Michael and his fellow contestants, last Tuesday’s Final Jeopardy was a tough one, but Michael’s hilarious response stole the show.

After introducing the Final Jeopardy category, “Writing Old & New,” Mayim Bialik read out the clue. “This 2013 best seller shares its title with the first section of a poem from 7 centuries before.”

All three contestants answered incorrectly. Michael’s fellow contestants both guessed The Handmaid’s Tale, which came out in 1985, nearly 30 years before the book in question. Michael then gave his response. With a perfect poker face, he revealed that he had written, Twilight: New Moon.

Both the audience and Mayim Bialik burst into laughter, and social media exploded with viewers’ delight at the cheeky performance. “I’ve never heard a Jeopardy! audience laugh like that,” one fan told Michael on Twitter. “And you totally sold your inquisitive look to Mayim waiting for the answer.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Jokingly Accuses Mayim Bialik of ‘Trolling’

It was all fun and games on the Jeopardy! set until Thursday night’s episode aired. Just two days after the hilarious Twilight incident, a clue in the game read, “This book comes between Twilight & Eclipse.” The answer, of course, is New Moon, the book Michael incorrectly guessed before.

Sean tried valiantly not to laugh after his “New Moon” response, but couldn’t quiiiite hold it in. That’s on you, @mikeytoehill! I salute you! 🙇🏻‍♀️😂 #jeopardy #newmoon pic.twitter.com/KT3WNtpliz — Tessa Matsuzaki (@tessamatsuzaki) June 10, 2022

As a week’s worth of Jeopardy! episodes are filmed in one day, the contestant who responded to the question immediately laughed, remembering Michael’s response earlier that day. The questions are made up in advance of filming, so the game show couldn’t have been teasing Michael. Both Michael and fans, however, couldn’t help but note the amusing circumstances.

In a Twitter conversation with fans, Michael confirmed that he was still in the studio when the Twilight question was posed. He says he was “flabbergasted” and found the situation hilarious, then joked that he was planning revenge.

“I couldn’t believe this happened, I felt so bad but it made me laugh so hard,” one fan wrote. “I thought I noticed the contestant that responded correctly had a smirk when they got it,” said another. “Coincidence? I think not!” joked a third.