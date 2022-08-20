‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant ‘Desperate’ to Know Why She Was Drawn as Iconic Movie Villain

“Jeopardy!” is in between seasons, which means it’s rerun time. One of the re-runs has a former contestant questioning a decision that was made with some graphics.

The EP of the show, Michael Davies, shared details about the reruns in a note on the website, writing: “Repeat season is upon us. But instead of repeating our tournaments as we have in the past, this year, my fellow producers and I have handpicked six weeks of some of our favorite episodes of the season, featuring our closest games, super-champions, and some of the people who will be announced as part of our inaugural Second Chance competition.”

Last year’s Halloween episode of the popular gameshow was amongst the hand-picked episodes to re-air. The contestants, Tyler Rhode, Wren Romero, and Emily Robinson, all had Halloween doodles in the graphic around them. However, Robinson’s doodles were a little different than the rest. While the other two had fangs and ghosts, Robinson donned the half-mask of the Phantom of the Opera.

Robinson quote-tweeted the photo, writing: “Desperate to know who on the @Jeopardy social media team made the choice to turn me into the Phantom of the Opera. this is ART.”

Robinson was clearly joking, and found the “Jeopardy!” doodle hilarious. She replied to her own tweet, writing: “foreshadowing for how i will be haunting the sound stage during SCT/TOC.”

Rhode responded, joining in the fun. He said: “Maybe because you tried to drop a chandelier on @wren_romero?” Robinson responded to him, writing: “that was ONE TIME.”

“Jeopardy!” Fans Enjoying Reruns Ahead of New Season

Rhode joked back: “It left a big impression (in the floorboards).”

The two “Jeopardy!” stars both found the photo funny, and had a good laugh about it on Twitter.

Fans were happy to relive the episode. One fan replied: “great game tonight emily! need a rematch rather than a rerun!”

Fans of “Jeopardy!” have been enjoying the reruns, even if they already know the endings. A Twitter user and “Jeopardy!” fan tweeted about this, saying: “I like Jeopardy so much I watch reruns all summer even though I’ve seen every single episode.”

Although the reruns are fun to relive, the new season is less than a month away, and fans are getting restless. The new season comes with new changes, including the new co-hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, and a new podcast about the show.

In the note to fans, Davies shared: “‘Inside Jeopardy!’ Podcast. Because all of the above gives us so much to talk about, and because there is always so much to talk about on Jeopardy! (it’s a sport, remember?) we will be launching a topical weekly podcast wherever you listen to your podcasts. Hosted by the Jeopardy! producers, including me, “Inside Jeopardy!” will give you all an inside look into everything going on behind the scenes at America’s Favorite Quiz Show: everything from gameplay analysis and behind-the-scenes stories, to official announcements, and special interviews.”