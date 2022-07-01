‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Hilariously Mistakes Mark Wahlberg for Another Classic Music Act

Mark Wahlberg has had quite a career as both a movie star and musician but one Jeopardy! contestant got a little bit confused. It’s challenging enough to keep all the facts and data bout everything in your head. But this one might stretch the bounds of reality for some viewers. Let’s set this up a little bit.

On Wednesday’s episode, Halley Ryherd, the show’s current champ, found herself in the category named Chuck D, Times 3. Two of the previous answers involved Charles Dickens and Charles Darwin. So, it’s the clue and response that is where the laughs happen.

Wrong ‘Jeopardy!’ Answer Brings Out Response From Chuck D Himself

Here is the clue in case you missed it: “In the 1980s Chuck D began fighting the power in this hip-hop group with Flavor Flav, a man who always knew what time it was”. Alright, there you go. Ryherd was the first person who ring in and her answer was “What is the Funky Bunch?” Is that the right answer, music nerds? Nope. The right response is “What is Public Enemy?”

Don’t fret. Those armchair Jeopardy! fans found their way to Twitter and lit her up. But she did have someone come to her rescue. Who? None other than Chuck D himself. He writes, “Everybody don’t know everything… it’s why I introduce myself wherever I go and whoever I talk to … it’s just courtesy. But the sad thing is not knowing those other Chuck Ds”.

That’s in reference to Dickens and Darwin…and Chuck D is one of the most perceptive people on Twitter. Ryherd also found her way on there, too, and responded to the outcry. “I’ve talked to my therapist about it and I think I’m ready to forever be the person who mixed up Public Enemy and Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch on Jeopardy. #mylegacy” she said. Wahlberg was a big part of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Yet their musical impression, while worthy of note, doesn’t reach the Public Enemy level. All of this can go to show you that not everyone knows everything about all the things.

Jeopardy! has quite a record of amazing champions over the years. Maybe Ryherd might find herself among the greats but she has to keep on winning. Of course, when you are trying to reach the level of a Ken Jennings, then it might be too much to tackle. People love seeing Jennings on there as a host. He’s been taking some time away from his duties there. That’s why regular viewers are seeing Mayim Bialik on there a lot.