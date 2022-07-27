‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Impresses Ken Jennings With ‘Blind Guess’ Strategy

The iconic TV game show Jeopardy! has been a big part of pop culture for decades now bringing many, many contestants onto the stage to compete for the top spot on the quiz show. And, this means, of course, that there have been multiple strategies implemented from behind the legendary Jeopardy! contestant podiums. But, one contestant has a super unique approach which he discussed with host Ken Jennings during a recent Overheard On Set clip. The moment was shared with Jeopardy! fans Tuesday night on the game show’s official Twitter page.

“Psssst!” the Tuesday night Jeopardy! post begins.

“You’ll want in on this Final Jeopardy! strategy,” the tweet continues.

In the clip, Jeopardy! GOAT and current cohost Ken Jennings is discussing with contestants the different types of strategies they use when coming up with their responses on the game show. And, this conversation leads one contestant to discuss one of our favorite Disney bears, Winnie The Pooh!

Jeopardy! Contestants Discuss Unique Strategies In Recent Overheard On Set Clip

As the clip begins, Ken Jennings is asking one contestant if they had “heard the story before.” It’s likely in response to a recent clue this player had responded to correctly. However, the contestant tells Jennings that his connection with the clue was more related to association, rather than experience.

“Well, when I saw the category, Winnie The Pooh came to my head, right away,” he tells the host. Jennings is quite impressed with this technique, noting it’s a “smart” tip. Jennings notes that once a category is revealed, players have a few minutes to just kind of arm yourselves with” all kinds of information, thinking about what they may know that would fit the category.

“You know, think of all the vice presidents you can think of,” Jennings says. “Or think of all the books with animals!” It’s the “blind guess” strategy, another contestant quips.

Ken Jennings Impresses With His Massive Music Knowledge

After a recent Final Jeopardy round, Ken Jennings impressed the studio with his impressive music knowledge after a particularly difficult round. With a clue that read “Honored in 1998 as part of a rock group and in 2019 as a solo artist, this singer was the first woman to be inducted into the Hall twice,” the contestants weren’t quite sure, providing the answers Beyonce, Gwen Stefani, and Tina Turner which were all incorrect responses. But, solid guesses nonetheless, Jennings notes.

The correct answer, it is soon revealed, is the iconic Stevie Nicks. However, Jennings quickly notes that the previous guesses weren’t too far off. And, in the process, he shows off some impressive music trivia knowledge!

“We were talking about the other options this morning,” Jennings says as the Final Jeopardy! round wraps up.

“Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Carole King is apparently in twice because she’s in as a songwriter now as well,” he continues. “Stevie Nicks was the first.”

“Twenty-five years after your debut, you become eligible,” the host adds.

“So I guess actually, Gwen Stefani must be getting close,” Jennings clarifies.

“And maybe Destiny’s Child as well,” he adds.