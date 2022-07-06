‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Sparks Outrage by Incorrectly Guessing Diana Ross’ Age

Fans have jumped to the defense of legendary singer Diana Ross after a Jeopardy! contestant made a major flub. While picking an answer from the category “A Number Between 1 and 100,” Jake Marvin delivered a supremely incorrect response to the clue regarding Ross’s age.

The clue read, “Your standard phonograph record until the 1950s, or the age Diana Ross turned in 2022.” Marvin chimed in first, and unfortunately answered 90. The truth is Ross is not even in her 80s yet. The former Supreme just turned 78 earlier this year.

Marvin’s misjudgment happened to take place just a few months after two other contestants made nearly the exact same mistake. Back in March, a Final Jeopardy clue asked about “the oldest person to release an album of new material.” The hint identified the person as someone 95 years old. Not one, but two of the contestants on that episode answered Diana Ross. The correct answer was in fact, Tony Bennett.

Her fans were quick to flood Twitter with comments to remind everyone the singer is still far from her 90s.

#Jeopardy contestants, I thought we’d established that Diana Ross is not in her nineties. — Brendie Vance (@BrendieVance) July 6, 2022

The singer’s fans held nothing back after the repeated instances of Jeopardy! getting Ross’s age so far off. “Thinking Diana Ross is 90? She gets no love on this show. #jeopardy,” wrote one user.

Why do Jeopardy contestants keep putting Diana Ross in her 90s??? She’s in her late 70s and fabulous! pic.twitter.com/8ry4BUFApk — Willow Kim (@PunchlineWill) July 6, 2022

One fan took such offense to the errors that she laid down the challenge for Jeopardy! to bring the singer onto the next celebrity edition of the show. “This clue made me so scared I was wrong, and I’m not even playing,” the user wrote. “I might have been like, ’45, but she doesn’t look a day over 33?’ Diana Ross needs to appear on Celebrity Jeopardy! and remind us all of her actual age.”

Another Recent Jeopardy! Flub

This season of Jeopardy! has received a lot of attention for contestants giving hilariously incorrect answers. Just last month, a contestant confused the influential rap group Public Enemy, for the decidedly less influential Funky Bunch led by a young Mark Whalberg.

The clue read, “In the 1980s Chuck D began fighting the power in this hip-hop group with Flavor Flav, a man who always knew what time it was.” Alright, there you go. Halley Ryherd chimed in first and responded, “What is the Funky Bunch?”

Similar to the response from Diana Ross fans on Twitter, fans quickly roasted the Jeopardy! confusion. Chuck D himself responded to the Jeopardy flub. He said, “Everybody don’t know everything… it’s why I introduce myself wherever I go and whoever I talk to … it’s just courtesy. But the sad thing is not knowing those other Chuck Ds.”

Ryherd faced the criticism head-on. She released her own statement after the show aired and owned up to the mix-up. “I’ve talked to my therapist about it and I think I’m ready to forever be the person who mixed up Public Enemy and Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch on Jeopardy. #mylegacy” she said.