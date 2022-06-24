‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Tells Wild Story About DJ at His ‘3rd Grade Dance’ Turning Into Famous Musician

One of the most appealing elements of the game show Jeopardy! is that it doesn’t feature major celebrities. Behind each contestant’s podium is an everyday person, often a lifelong Jeopardy! fan, trying their hand at the high-pressure game in the hopes of having a little fun and capturing a big win.

As the contestants aren’t famous musicians or movie stars but tutors, meteorologists, and ride-share drivers, they have a chance to share an interesting story about themselves before each episode. From cat parades to engagement benches, it seems everyone has a strange anecdote to share.

One of the most recent contestant stories, however, might be among the most unbelievable yet. Andrew Lewis, a lawyer from Oakland, California, was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. And according to Andrew, his third-grade spring dance was an unforgettable experience.

Mayim Bialik opened the floor to Andrew after asking him to identify the DJ at his elementary school dance. “Well, back then, he was known as Chris Lova Lova,” Andrew explained. “But now, he goes by Ludacris. In a very Atlanta turn of events, he was booked to DJ that dance. It’s to this day one of the best parties I’ve ever attended.”

Hey @ludacris, any possibility you would ever DJ another 3rd grade dance? Could be a real … Money Maker. pic.twitter.com/kqtLP0fVcN — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 23, 2022

Mayim Bialik Enrages ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans With an ‘Incorrect’ Response to Contestant

As Mayim Bialik quickly learned after accepting the position of co-host, Jeopardy! fans are passionate about the show to the extreme. And when it comes to contestants of whom they’re particularly fond, they can be downright ruthless. Such an event took place earlier this week when champion Megan Wachpress was cut off prematurely in her response by Mayim Bialik.

It all started when Mayim read out the clue: “You can lead a horse to water but you can’t do this.” Megan buzzed in and began her response, “What is: Drink… what is make-” as she struggled to find the correct wording, Mayim cut her off and said, “No.”

Megan then tried again, “What is: Make them drink,” she said, to which Mayim again replied, “No.”

Fellow contestant Ketty then gave her answer, “What is: Make them drink,” after which Mayim awarded her the $400 prize. Unsurprisingly, fans were absolutely outraged. “Jeopardy! just cheated Megan,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “WTF Mayim cuts her off mid-delivery and says no before she could expand her answer,” another said.

Following a commercial break, Mayim Bialik admitted her mistake after a ruling from the judges. “Before we get to Double Jeopardy, we have a change in score to announce,” she explained to Megan. “The judges reviewed the tape and you did begin your correct response before I ruled you incorrect.”