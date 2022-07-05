‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Who ‘Never Wins Anything’ Has the Best Reaction After Big Victory

Although this “Jeopardy!” season has had its fair share of super champions, recently we’ve seen lots of new champs upsetting previous winners.

Like Yungsheng Wang, a public defender from L.A. who beat out one-day champ Eleanor Dixon on Monday night. Dixon put on a strong performance last Friday, but she fell behind going into “Final Jeopardy!” and incorrectly answered the last clue.

The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter page shared a video of Wang after his victory. He was still reeling from the shock of actually winning. Because, as host Mayim Bialik told him in a behind-the-scenes video, “You never win anything!”

“I know! I never win anything. Ever. This is, like, unreal. Oh my god,” Wang said in response. “I’d never expect this. Oh, jeez. Oh my gosh.”

Bialik told him, “Well, you get to do it again tomorrow!”

“Oh really? Oh, jeez,” Wang said, clearly not processing the fact that as a winner, he automatically competes again.

The “Jeopardy!” host then asked, “Do you have a bowtie for tomorrow?”

“I might have a bowtie for tomorrow, yeah,” Wang replied. Looks like he’s approaching his second game just as stylishly as his first.

Wang ended up walking away from his first game $22,800 richer, thanks to a risky wager. Going into the “Final Jeopardy!” round, Wang trailed just $400 behind the match’s third contestant, Andie Huskie. Dixon trailed them both by several thousand dollars.

Both Wang and Huskie bet nearly their entire winnings on the final question. But only Wang got it right, almost doubling his winnings as he goes into Round No. 2. We’ll have to wait and see how he matches up against Suzy Garver and Jake Marvin in tonight’s game.

‘Jeopardy!’ Celebrates the Fourth of July With an American History-Themed Quiz

Yesterday, “Jeopardy!” celebrated the Fourth of July by putting together an American History-themed trivia quiz for fans. Most of the questions concerned the Declaration of Independence, the forefathers, the American flag, and other facts about America’s beginning.

For example, do you know what the motto on the Great Seal of the United States says? In Latin, it reads, “E Pluribus Unum,” which translates to “Out of many, one.”

You can also learn about the city where the first continental congress took place on September 5, 1774. The answer is none other than Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Did you ever wonder who the president of the continental congress was in May 1775? It turned out to be John Hancock, whose signature takes up a good deal of space on the Declaration of Independence.

To see the rest of the questions, check out the quiz here. Or click on the link below. Stay tuned for more “Jeopardy!” updates as Season 38 comes to a close.