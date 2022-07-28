‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant’s Name Causes Tech Issues in Viewers’ Homes

Tuesday’s Jeopardy! contestant Alexa Jacob caused some technical issues for owners of Amazon Echo.

The electrical engineer didn’t have much luck in the overall game. By the end of the episode, she came in third place and only went home with a total of $1,000. But she still managed to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

Thanks to her name, Alexa devices around the country were going crazy as fans tuned in. Every time Ken Jennings called her name, the devices thought they were being summoned. Sometimes, they’d even respond with an answer to the trivia questions.

One of the contestants on tonight’s Jeopardy is named Alexa, and my Alexa device keeps getting triggered.

Her latest response was, “I don’t know the answer to that.”

"One of the contestants on tonight's Jeopardy is named Alexa, and my Alexa device keeps getting triggered. Her latest response was, "I don't know the answer to that." I am in bizarro world," a fan wrote on Twitter.

“Did anyone else’s Alexa units try to play along with @Jeopardy last night? @[email protected]#Jeopardy,” another added.

Amazon Apologized For the Hilarious Technical Issues

The issue got so out of hand that Amazon even stepped in to apologize for the Jeopardy! chaos.

"Hello! We're sorry for this inconvenience! If needed, you could temporarily mute your Alexa device," wrote a representative.

And Alexa Jacob herself even joined in the conversation to show what a good sport she was. After the episode aired, she hopped onto Twitter to thank all her friends, family, and fans for their support. And she noted that she heard all the buzz about the Amazon Echo troubles.

“Thank you all for the well wishes tonight!” she wrote. “There’s a lot I wish had gone differently, but the real win was the friends we made along the way. I’m thankful for the entire experience!”

"Also," she added, "if you're complaining that your Amazon device was set off tonight – I can't do much about that!"

Luckily, the whole situation ended up being overshadowed by bigger news. The following day, Executive Producer Mike Davies announced that Jeopardy! finally made a choice about its ongoing hosting situation. While there wasn’t much to say, it still created some major buzz.

Moving forward, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to share hosting duties. But their tag-teaming will no longer be a temporary solution. Both stars are now signed on as permanent hosts of the game show.

“We always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed. And succeed it has,” Davies wrote. “With Mayim and Ken hosting, the show is considerably up in viewership year over year, with more than 27M viewers tuning in each week this season.”