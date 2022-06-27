‘Jeopardy!’: Could a Return of ‘Sports Jeopardy’ Be on the Way?

“Jeopardy!” has seen its fair share of spinoff versions, but could a popular one focused on sports make a comeback this year?

That’s the question one fan posed recently on Reddit. They referenced a recent quote from “Jeopardy!” executive producer Michael Davies, who spoke to Variety backstage after the game show won big at the Daytime Emmys.

“We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon. But with all of our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’ — which is more ‘Jeopardy!,’ not less, more versions —we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward,” Davies said earlier this week.

This got the original poster thinking about a specific version of the game show: “Sports Jeopardy!”

“I never watched the 2014-2017 run with host Dan Patrick, perhaps largely because it was broadcast on Sony’s Crackle streaming platform,” the fan said. “But with a few tweaks I could see it being successful as a summer replacement or limited-run series from time to time. There’s a huge interest in sports trivia that J! (the premier brand in trivia) doesn’t really take advantage of.”

They added, “And maybe Joe Buck would be a candidate to host? Would be fun to see him up there again.”

Joe Buck participated in the guest hosting along with current hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Many fans advocated for him to get the full-time gig, but Buck ended up signing with ESPN. Perhaps a role on a minor spinoff, with limited episodes, could be up Buck’s alley, though.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Weigh In On the Potential Return of the Sports Spinoff

Many “Jeopardy!” fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the idea of the Sports spinoff show coming back.

“Joe Buck hosting Sports Jeopardy on ESPN makes total sense,” one person commented. “Buck just joined ESPN, Disney and Jeopardy have a good relationship, and Buck did well hosting Jeopardy. But not sure ESPN is interested in anything that isn’t live sports or hot takes. Maybe Hulu/ESPN+? Just recording one 10-episode tournament sounds like a way to package something for streaming.”

Another person said, “Seeing as how Sony and ABC/Disney have an established working relationship with primetime Jeopardy shows, I can imagine a Sports Jeopardy revival happening at an ESPN network with Joe Buck hosting (since he’s already an ESPN employee anyway).”

Some fans also threw out the idea of Dan Patrick returning to host. Either way, it sounds like many would be in favor of the show’s return. Several sports fans would tune in to watch the show or tournament, and millions would apply to compete. This could be what “Jeopardy!” needs to draw in a new demographic.