‘Jeopardy!’: Does Ken Jennings Joining Another Game Show Rule Him out for Hosting Job?

It might be bad news ahead for fans of Ken Jennings. Recently, fans have speculated that the “Jeopardy!” GOAT will not be named as the permanent host of the classic trivia show after news broke that he plans on appearing on another popular game show.

His eagle-eyed fans started to theorize after the 48-year-old brainiac took to Twitter to share an article from Parade Magazine. The article revealed he would be a contestant on season six of “Pyramid.”

I’m aware that I have a very weird and specific bucket list, but this was a biggie: I get to play on the next season of Pyramid! https://t.co/FJ04MCDhoN — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 17, 2022

The famous “Jeopardy!” cohost, who has also been a contestant on “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” and “Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?” spoke about his upcoming appearance, which is a major bucket list item for him.

“I’m aware that I have a very weird and specific bucket list, but this was a biggie,” he admitted online. “I get to play on the next season of Pyramid!”

Although Jennings was over the moon with the announcement, his loyal fans couldn’t help but express their despair that Jennings might not take his permanent spot behind the podium. The announcement from Jennings triggered major panic among his fans, who have come to love watching the former champ host the show.

“Does that mean you’re not the new host of Jeopardy? If you’re not I will stop watching it,” one user posted online. Another told Jennings, “Good stuff. But way, way, way rather have you back full time hosting Jeopardy.” “Please come back to hosting Jeopardy!” begged someone else.

Actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is currently at the helm of the “Jeopardy!” stage. She shared hosting duties for this season along with Jennings.

Ken Jennings may still be named permanent ‘Jeopardy!’ host

Last month, Jennings took to Twitter to announce to his followers that he was taking a step back from the game show. However, he also said that it was merely temporary and that he would make his return before the end of the season.

“I’m handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) Mayim Bialik for a few months,” he wrote. “We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I’ll be back before the end of the season.”

As fans find themselves divided over who is the best host, the last few months of “Jeopardy!” have delivered some stand-out moments. The game show has taken a flare for the dramatics as champions such as Mattea Roach, Ryan Long, and most recently, Megan Wachspress has dominated viewers’ eyeballs in the last few weeks.

Despite the iconic moments, fans are still anxious to see who will grab the permanent spot, taking over from the iconic Alex Trebek.

When reporters asked Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, about the host for the new spinoff show, “Celebrity Jeopardy!” he admitted that they still haven’t decided. “We just are not ready yet, but we will be soon. I wouldn’t read anything into it,” he said.